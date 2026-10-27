Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ascot on Saturday

The National Hunt season has started proper now, but there is still some good Flat racing at Newmarket this weekend, the rearranged fixtures from Newbury last Saturday having a nice look to them, so I’m disappointed that they haven’t been priced up as yet.

So, we’ll delve straight into Ascot, where Ventia William is set to have her first runner since June. She isn’t always the fastest starter to a season, but she has had winners at this meeting in the past, including with Martator, who was last seen winning the Grand Annual at 66/1.

He has to be respected in the Sodexo Live! Handicap Chase, but at the prices, the Dan Skelton-trained SHAKEYATAILFEATHER looks the best bet.

The key to her is seemingly being fresh, as she only beat several rivals on her last four starts last season, but her record when having a break of more than 41 days is impeccable.

Indeed, that’s where all her wins have come, and due to her poor end of last season, she’s now just 1lb higher than for her last win.

That came at Kelso around this time last year, where she arguably proved better than ever, settling matters in the style of one who could go on rising through the handicap.