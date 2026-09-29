Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ascot on Saturday

Andrew Asquith returns with two more bets at Ascot on Saturday in his latest ante-post column.

Weekend View: Saturday October 3 1pt win Prince of India in the Bengough Stakes at 7/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt e.w. Wechaad in the Challenge Cup at 16/1 (Coral, 14/1 bet365, Ladbrokes, 12/1 Unibet 1/4 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Betfair Sportsbook

It could be another great weekend for Andrew Balding with his two start fillies Blue Bolt and Kalpana in action in the BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, respectively. Blue Bolt has an unblemished record this season, beating the likes of Precise and City of Memphis in Group 1s on her last three starts, and I see no reason why that form should be overturned at Newmarket this weekend. She’s a short-priced favourite, but rightly so, and I’m not interested in taking her on. Nothing else really stands out to me at the prices at Newmarket, but there are a couple who have caught my eye at Ascot. First up is PRINCE OF INDIA, who only managed to beat one rival home when starting favourite in the John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes 12 months ago, but that doesn’t tell the full story, as he was still travelling well when suffering quite substantial interference from two furlongs out. He has plenty of solid efforts to his name this season, but he has taken his form to new heights since fitted with blinkers on his last three starts, likely to have finished closer in the July Cup if he hadn’t met trouble, and he ran a cracker when runner-up in the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury next time. Prince of India gained reward for his improved efforts at Newmarket and Newbury when getting his head back in front at the former course last month, taking advantage of the return to Listed company in some style.

He was ridden much more positively back in grade, well served by making the running at a track which can favour such tactics, and the result never looked in any doubt as he was asked to go clear entering the final furlong. That was a smart performance and he’s well worth his place back in pattern company, while this return to seven furlongs shouldn’t be an issue, either. I wouldn’t expect him to be ridden as forcefully returned to this track, but I can’t see him being far away either, and this course suits him well as he showed when winning a strong course and distance handicap last summer. It looks set to be another competitive renewal of BetMGM Challenge Cup and, while three-year-olds haven’t got a cracking record in the race, several have managed to get the job done this season, notably Blue Point in 2017. There may not be a horse of his potential in this year’s field, but I feel we are yet to see the best of the Roger Varian-trained WECHAAD and this race should be run to suit. He has caught the eye on numerous occasions this year, not seen to best effect in a strong race on his return over seven furlongs at Goodwood in May before looking stretched upped to a mile in the Britannia won by Moonfall at Royal Ascot next time. Wechaad shaped similarly over the same trip at Newmarket in July, still seemingly not getting home even at a more speed-favouring track, but he still wasn’t beaten far and he finished in front on Moonfall on that occasion, too. He was off for 10 weeks after that and left the impression the race didn’t get to the bottom of him at Doncaster recently, ridden with too much restraint in a race where the three that finished in front of him all raced in prominent positions. Wechaad also may not have been suited by making his challenge closest to the stands’ rail, somewhat isolated on the wing, but he appeared to still have running left at the line. The stiffer nature of Ascot’s straight track should suit his run style better and the feeling is that this mark will be exploitable when everything falls into place. Preview posted at 1535 BST on 29/09/2026