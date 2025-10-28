Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ascot on Saturday.

Andrew Asquith returns with three selections at Ascot in his latest ante-post column.

Weekend View: Saturday November 1 1pt win General Medrano in Byrne Group Handicap Chase at Ascot at 14/1 (bet365, 12/1 General) 1pt win Washington in Lavazza Handicap Hurdle at Ascot at 7/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt win The Changing Man in Sodexo Gold Cup Handicap Chase at 11/2 (bet365, 5/1 General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The National Hunt Season is starting to vamp up now and it is usually around this time of year where my attention turns away from the Flat somewhat. Dan Skelton has a good record at Wetherby’s Charlie Hall meeting and I think he can have another good day on Saturday, especially in the big one itself with Protektorat. His runner-up effort to Jonbon when last seen in the Melling Chase sets a pretty high bar, and he has the ability to outclass his opposition even though he’s rising to 11 years of age. There aren’t that many standout betting opportunities at Wetherby for me, however, so my attention quickly moves to Ascot, who play host to a more competitive betting card. The Grundon Waste Management Handicap Chase is usually a well-contested early-season handicap and this year’s renewal should prove no different, featuring Boothill and Marator, winners of the last two editions, as well as several other interesting types. L’Eau du Sud made an excellent start over fences last season, winning his first four starts, notably the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown and the Kingmaker at Warwick, but in truth, they weren’t up-to-scratch renewals, and he was unable to raise his game further in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival. He wasn’t at his best when a beaten favourite at Aintree on his final start and whether he’s capable of defying a mark of 155 on his return in a race of this nature I’m not so sure.

One who could still be on a good mark is the Emma Lavelle-trained GENERAL MEDRANO, who often goes well around this time of year. He won back-to-back handicaps over fences on his first two starts back in 2023/24 and he finished runner-up to a race-fit, well-treated rival on his return at Haydock last season. General Medrano was impressive at Newbury on his next start, blowing a useful handicap apart in the style of one who would be a fixture in top-end handicaps for the remainder of the season. The eight-year-old didn’t manage to win again, but he ran a solid race when runner-up to Petit Tonnerre at Doncaster when giving away plenty of weight to that rival, and he went well for a long way in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival. It is probably best not to judge him too harshly on his run in the Red Rum Handicap Chase won by Sans Bruit at Aintree’s Grand National meeting on his final start, given too much to do in a race where those in a prominent position were seen to good effect. General Medrano is yet to run at Ascot, but this track should suit him well, being a strong traveller who goes well at generally flat tracks. Lavelle has also had two horses win on there return from more than 200 days off in the last week, so clearly the yard is in good form, and his positive record when fresh is another plus. There is rain forecast at Ascot later in the week, but it is needed, the ground currently described as good, good to firm in places, and good or good to soft ground would be perfect for him. I was on the wrong side of WASHINGTON on a couple of occasions last season, but similar sentiments apply to him, this is his time of the year, and I think he can go well in the Lavazza Handicap Hurdle. He landed the odds on his first start for Harry Derham at Chepstow on his return last season before following up at Fairyhouse, and he returned with a repeat success in the same race at Chepstow recently. Washington did so this time around from a 10lb higher mark, but he won with a fair bit up his sleeve, travelling powerfully throughout and making significant inroads at the top of the home turn. His jockey had to take a pull on more than one occasion, still on the bridle passing the two pole and just shaken up going into the last, which he jumped well and found plenty to fend off Moveit Like Minnie on the run-in. That pair pulled a mile clear of the remainder and with the timefigure not bad either, a subsequent 4lb rise in the weights looks fair. He clearly goes well when fresh, but he backed up last season, and his run style should be tailormade for a handicap such as this round Ascot on ground which shouldn’t be so testing.

I find it quite bizarre that not all bookmakers have priced up the valuable, long-standing Sodexo Live! Gold Cup Handicap Chase, but enough of the ‘big names’ have, and I think it looks the perfect race for THE CHANGING MAN on his return to action. He had yet to be asked a question when falling on his return in the Badger Beer on his return last year, and proved he was none the worse for that fall with a string of runner-up efforts, including when beaten half a length by Ascot specialist Victtorino (who won this race 12 months ago) in the Silver Cup over this course and distance. The Changing Man was again the bridesmaid in the Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase at Doncaster next time, but gained due reward when a wide-margin winner of the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase over this course and distance in February. Admittedly, the hot favourite Jingko Blue unseated his rider at the third fence that day, and the race somewhat fell apart thereafter, but he easily drew clear on the final circuit, backing up some of those big efforts he had already produced in some strong handicaps. The Changing Man was beaten only by a very well backed handicap blot in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival after, conceding nearly a stone to that exciting rival, but still running his race. He was outclassed in Grade 1 company on his final start, but he returns on a mark of 142 which still looks attractive. Ground conditions will be no problem, and he generally goes well when fresh, too, so he looks a very solid bet to me at this stage, with question marks over whether some of his market rivals will turn up, and in the case of favourite Haiti Couleurs, whether he will be suited by a marked drop back in trip. Preview posted 1500 GMT on 28/10/2025