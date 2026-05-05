Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ascot and Lingfield on Saturday

Andrew Asquith returns with two more selections at Ascot and Lingfield in his latest ante-post column.

Weekend View: Saturday May 9 0.5pts e.w. So Darn Hot in the Victoria Cup at Lingfield at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt win Golden Orbit in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield at 5/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Betfair Sportsbook

The Carey Group Victoria Cup at Ascot is the big betting race this weekend and, as usual, it’s shaping up to be another ultra-competitive renewal. The John & Thady Gosden-trained Mudbir has been installed as the ante-post favourite and it’s easy to see why looking at his profile, progressive in handicaps and his form has a solid look to it. He’s best excused his run when last seen, as he had the widest draw to deal with and had to switch for a run in the straight. A good-topped colt, he should have more to offer as a four-year-old from this sort of mark, and commands maximum respect, particularly with Oisin Murphy pencilled in to ride. I often like one with a bit more meat on the bone in a race of this nature, though, and I quite like the claims of one at a massive price. SO DARN HOT has a somewhat patchy profile since joining Ed Walker, but on the pick of his efforts for Kevin Philippart de Foy he definitely has claims, and a well-run, big-field handicap on a straight track is just the recipe to see him in the best light.

Boe Echo impressed in the 2000 Guineas

He started life in handicaps on a lenient mark, as he proved when a striking winner at Newcastle at the beginning of last year and then when following up at Lingfield. He also finished placed in a traditionally strong handicap at Newmarket on Guineas weekend last season before proving better than ever with another ready success at Windsor from a mark of 93. So Darn Hot had stacks in hand that day, and in all of his wins, a potent turn of foot has proved his biggest asset, an attribute which will continue to stand him in good stead in these big handicaps this year. He’s such a big price because his most recent form isn’t so inspiring, but he ran up to form when finishing third to a progressive Sarab Star on his first try at seven furlongs on stable debut at Wolverhampton in November, and he ran to a similar level when fifth in another hot all-weather handicap at Kempton in December. That day he shaped like a horse who is ready for a return to seven furlongs. He was weak in the betting and sympathetically handled at Southwell in January and I thought he shaped better than the bare result on All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle last time. He probably got racing too far out that day and also wasn’t best positioned, isolated on the far wing when asked to make his challenge and he was just unable to sustain his effort. That was his first run for three months, so he’s entitled to strip fitter, and I’m sure he’ll be well suited by a return to seven furlongs.

The handicapper continues to relent, too, now down to a mark of 95, just 2lb higher than for his easy success at Windsor, and smart all-weather horses invariably have a solid record on the straight course at Ascot which has a sand base. Odds of 50/1 look way too big to me representing a trainer who has had a very good start to the season. The Derby and Oaks trials at Lingfield also take place this weekend and Charlie Appleby is responsible for the favourite in each race with Maho Bay and Romantic Symphony. Both have compelling profiles, but I think his filly in the William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies’ Stakes in particular is worth taking on. The one I like in the race is the Ralph Beckett-trained GOLDEN ORBIT, who did pretty well to make a winning debut over seven furlongs at Newmarket considering her pedigree. By Sea The Stars, out of a smart Dubawi mare, she is very much bred to excel over middle distances this season, and could have lots more to offer. There was plenty to like about her debut success, too, looking a professional filly, travelling powerfully into the race before showing signs of greenness when asked for her effort going into the Dip. Golden Orbit handled the undulations well, though, her jockey just pushing her out in the closing stages and she was always holding off another promising filly trained by Charlie Appleby who opened her account in good style on her next start. Admittedly, she’ll need to leave the bare form behind if she’s to win on Saturday, but the significantly longer trip is a catalyst for significant improvement, and she shouldn't have a problem with the idiosyncratic track given she looked a well-balanced type at Newmarket. Golden Orbit has all the right entries – she’s in the Oaks and Irish Oaks – and she represents a trainer that has a knack with fillies, who has won this race numerous times before, notably with Secret Gesture who went on to finish runner-up to her stablemate Talent at Epsom. Preview posted at 15:35 BST on 05/05/2026