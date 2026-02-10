Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ascot and Haydock on Saturday

Andrew Asquith returns with two more selections in his latest ante-post column, including one in the Grand National Trial at Haydock.

Weekend View: Saturday February 14 1pt win Joyeux Machin in the Swinley Handicap Chase at 8/1 (bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt e.w. Holokea in the Grand National Trial at 14/1 (bet365, 12/1 Ladbrokes, Coral 1/4 1,2,3) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There is a cold snap and potential snow showers forecast up and down the country towards the end of this week, but hopefully the weather doesn’t interfere with the fixture list like it has been doing over the past week or so. There are some small-field graded races at both Ascot and Haydock this weekend that don’t make much appeal from a betting perspective, but there are some competitive handicaps also, notably the Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase. Dan Skelton is a trainer who excels with new recruits, so it is surprising that JOYEUX MACHIN is yet to record a success in nine starts for the yard since making the transfer from Paul Nolan in Ireland, but he has shaped better than the bare result on multiple occasions, and I think he’s worth persevering with. Seven of those runs have come over hurdles, and his most notable efforts came when runner-up to Altobelli – a course specialist – in the Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle on this card 12 months ago before filling the same position in a valuable event at Uttoxeter, beaten only a neck from 2lb higher than his current mark. Joyeux Machin wasn’t given a hard time on his first two starts back over hurdles this season, but they came in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow (always a competitive event) and a premier handicap at Haydock, which was his first start since undergoing a breathing operation. His mark has come down a little as a result and there have been better signs back over fences (first chase runs for Skelton) the last twice. He didn’t travel with much fluency over three miles at Doncaster two starts back, but there was nothing wrong with his jumping, and he went with much more zest prior to his departure five from home in refitted cheekpieces over the same course and distance in the Great Yorkshire Chase three weeks ago. He had competition for the lead that day which resulted in an overly strong pace, but Joyeux Machin impressed with his jumping prior to meeting the fifth-last all wrong and unable to stay on his feet on landing. That can be a tricky fence down the side at Doncaster and I was more than happy with his jumping prior to that.