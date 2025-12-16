Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ascot and Haydock on Saturday

Andrew Asquith had a 2pt winner at 5/1 last weekend and returns with two selections at Ascot and Haydock in his latest ante-post column.
Weekend View: Saturday December 20
1pt win Saldinis Son in the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase at 6/1 (General)
1pt e.w. Deep Cave in the Howden Silver Cup at 12/1 (William Hill, 888sport, 10/1 General 1/4 1,2,3)
The ground at Haydock this weekend is going to be very testing, already described as soft, heavy in places, and with even more rain forecast it is almost certainly going to deteriorate further.
Such conditions will be perfect for the Anthony Honeyball-trained SALDINIS SON in the Betfred Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase. Since joining this yard last year, he has a very positive record, winning three of his five starts, with two of those coming over fences in ground Timeform described as soft.
He opened his account in this sphere at Wincanton over three miles and a furlong (similar trip to this) and you could have named him the winner from some way out that day, making most of the running and just kept up to his work in the closing stages.
Saldinis Son followed up over the same course and distance next time and, though the form book says he scored by 56 lengths, he did have a race on his hands prior to the leader departing three from home.
You always got the feeling that Saldinis Son would have got past at some stage, though, being the strong stayer he is, and the handicapper only raised him 2lb for that success.
He confirmed himself in good form on his recent reappearance over this course and distance, too, beaten by a quirky sort who was on a going day that proved hard to catch after setting steady fractions on relatively quick ground.
Saldinis Son was far from disgraced on what was his first start for eight months, just having no answer for the winner’s kick in the home straight on ground which will have been too fast for him.
He will get much more suitable conditions on Saturday, the more emphasis on stamina the better for him, and he remains an unexposed chaser who needs keeping on the right side, especially from this mark of 122. Ben Godfrey, who has been booked to ride, is also three from three on Saldinis Son.
The ground shouldn’t be as bad at Ascot, currently good, good to soft in places with up to 12mm of rain forecast before Saturday. I put Victtorino up for the Coral Gold Cup last month and I thought he had a chance until losing his position jumping five out and then never figured from there.
Venetia Williams is in much better form now, though, and he returns to his favoured Ascot in search of a third straight win in the Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase, so it is easy to see why he’s towards the head of the market.
However, further down the list, I like the chances of DEEP CAVE for Christian Williams. He cost £235,000 after winning his sole start in points and showed useful form over hurdles for Henry de Bromhead as a novice before going on to be successful over both hurdles and fences for Mickael Seror in France.
He took a while to come to hand for Williams over hurdles last season, though he is a trainer who doesn’t like to rush his horses, and he came good on his final start of the campaign in a competitive, big-field handicap at Aintree’s Grand National meeting.
Deep Cave was strong at the finish on that occasion in a well-run race and he proved better than ever when following up on his return and first start over fences for this yard at Bangor last month.
It was a similar scenario that day, too, given a patient ride before finishing with a flourish in heavy ground, shaping like one who is all about stamina. He beat The Doyen Chief there who, admittedly, hasn’t done much for the form since, but he’s been set some stiff tasks and he looked a progressive, well-handicapped horse prior to his latest exertions.
Therefore, I think a subsequent 4lb rise for Deep Cave is potentially lenient, as he won with a fair bit up his sleeve, but even more so as he remains unexposed as a chaser, just the sort who will thrive for this yard.
He also holds an entry in the graduation chase on the same card at Ascot on Saturday, but that is over shorter, while the weights wouldn’t be in his favour, and you would like to think that Williams has this valuable handicap in mind for him given he’s a trainer who has shown over the last few seasons he is very equipped at getting his horses to peak in the big Saturday handicaps.
Preview posted at 14.30 GMT on 16/12/2025
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.