Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ascot and Haydock on Saturday

The ground at Haydock this weekend is going to be very testing, already described as soft, heavy in places, and with even more rain forecast it is almost certainly going to deteriorate further.

Such conditions will be perfect for the Anthony Honeyball-trained SALDINIS SON in the Betfred Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase. Since joining this yard last year, he has a very positive record, winning three of his five starts, with two of those coming over fences in ground Timeform described as soft.

He opened his account in this sphere at Wincanton over three miles and a furlong (similar trip to this) and you could have named him the winner from some way out that day, making most of the running and just kept up to his work in the closing stages.

Saldinis Son followed up over the same course and distance next time and, though the form book says he scored by 56 lengths, he did have a race on his hands prior to the leader departing three from home.

You always got the feeling that Saldinis Son would have got past at some stage, though, being the strong stayer he is, and the handicapper only raised him 2lb for that success.

He confirmed himself in good form on his recent reappearance over this course and distance, too, beaten by a quirky sort who was on a going day that proved hard to catch after setting steady fractions on relatively quick ground.

Saldinis Son was far from disgraced on what was his first start for eight months, just having no answer for the winner’s kick in the home straight on ground which will have been too fast for him.

He will get much more suitable conditions on Saturday, the more emphasis on stamina the better for him, and he remains an unexposed chaser who needs keeping on the right side, especially from this mark of 122. Ben Godfrey, who has been booked to ride, is also three from three on Saldinis Son.