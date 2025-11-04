Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Aintree and Doncaster on Saturday

There is a nice mixture of racing on ITV this weekend, but not every race is priced up fully, and the betting isn’t as competitive as I’d usually like. That, along with several horses having multiple options, makes it a slightly tricky week for ante-post betting.

However, one horse who should be lining up in KING TURGEON, who will bid to defend his crown in the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree.

He started last season with a real bang following another breathing operation, making a winning reappearance at Chepstow in fine style, jumping with accuracy and well in command from the second-last.

King Turgeon then confirmed himself on a steep upward curve when following up under a penalty in this race from 2lb out of the weights, so effectively 9lb higher. He produced another outstanding display of jumping, one rarely seen at the first time of asking over the National fences, keeping on gamely from the last over a trip five furlongs shorter than he had won over at Chepstow 11 days earlier.

He proved his versatility when completing a hat-trick back up to three miles and a furlong at Cheltenham a month later, taking another step forward to defy another 6lb rise in the weights.

Admittedly, that wasn’t a deep race for the prize money which was on offer, and the favourite finished lame, which dented the form somewhat, but King Turgeon again displayed a fantastic attitude to regain the lead having been headed entering the straight.

His winning run was ended at Wincanton afterwards, but he still produced another career-best effort in defeat, finishing third, a short head behind Katate Dori, who arrived on a roll and went on to win a long-standing, prestigious handicap at Kempton next time by 15 lengths.

King Turgeon’s form tailed off afterwards, failing to complete his last two starts last season, but they came in the Edinburgh National over a marathon trip, and the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival, where he was ridden more patiently than usual on both occasions.