Free horse racing ante-post tips: Best Bets at Doncaster on St Leger Saturday

Capital gains back on Town Moor

The ground at Doncaster at the time of writing is described as good to soft, soft in places, and with an unsettled forecast later in the week, we should be looking at an easy surface come Saturday.

I’m going to start in the Betfred Portland Handicap which, looking at the entries, should be another typically competitive renewal of this long-standing handicap. There are some interesting three-year-olds, but subsequent Group 1 winner Oxted was the last of the Classic generation to win the Portland in 2019, while Compton Banker in 2000 was the only other winner of the same age this century.

Those stats don’t knock you off your feet, so I’m going to go with experience over potential, and it is the Kevin Ryan-trained VENTURE CAPITAL who makes most appeal at the prices.

He won a competitive three-year-old handicap at this meeting 12 months ago over a bare five furlongs on ground Timeform described as good to soft, and he has left the impression he’s ready to strike on his last two starts since cheekpieces were fitted.

Venture Capital travelled well when narrowly beaten by a back-to-form Grandlad – who has won again since – at Hamilton early last month, and again impressed with how he moved through his race at Ascot last time.

That was just seven days later, but he was one of the last to come off the bridle, and his position on the wing didn’t help him as he more than likely wouldn’t have been able to see the winner go for home when he did.

The handicapper has generously dropped him 1lb since, putting him back down to the same mark as when winning at this course 12 months ago, and also at Ripon earlier this season. He is versatile regards ground and had a very good autumn last year.

This will likely be run at a strong pace and the timefigures Venture Capital has recorded the last twice suggest he should be very competitive at a track which suits him well, while the extra distance should also suit (two-time winner over seven furlongs earlier in his career).