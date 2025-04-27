Freddie Gingell crowned Champion Conditional Jockey

Let no one be in any doubt - Freddie Gingell is a popular Champion Conditional Jockey, as well as one richly deserving of the accolade, one won in recent years by among others Patrick Wadge, Beau Morgan, Kevin Brogan and Jonjo O’Neill junior.

The Gingell story of how a young man born into racing has had to overcome unimaginable grief with the death of his mother Kim, who one suspects was also his mentor, and progressed in just three years from point-to-points to the top of the class of Racing Youth 2025.

With a legendary triumvirate of racing greats nurturing you - and in grandfather Colin Tizzard, uncle Joe and boss the multiple champion Paul Nicholls - Gingell has had wisdom and experience on tap.

But you still have to listen and learn and to his credit, the jockey has done just that in considerable measure.

There's been more depth to this year's championship battle than for some seasons. The likes of Callum Pritchard and Dylan Johnson have had the Saturday crowds and ITV viewers reaching for the superlatives, but Gingell had been favourite since a golden few days in mid-November when he landed the Paddy Power Gold Cup for Nicholls on Il Ridoto (replay below) and the following Monday rode a treble at Exeter.