Freddie Gingell crowned Champion Conditional Jockey

Mike Vince reflects on the year enjoyed by Freddie Gingell who was crowned Champion Conditional on Saturday.
Let no one be in any doubt - Freddie Gingell is a popular Champion Conditional Jockey, as well as one richly deserving of the accolade, one won in recent years by among others Patrick Wadge, Beau Morgan, Kevin Brogan and Jonjo O’Neill junior.
The Gingell story of how a young man born into racing has had to overcome unimaginable grief with the death of his mother Kim, who one suspects was also his mentor, and progressed in just three years from point-to-points to the top of the class of Racing Youth 2025.
With a legendary triumvirate of racing greats nurturing you - and in grandfather Colin Tizzard, uncle Joe and boss the multiple champion Paul Nicholls - Gingell has had wisdom and experience on tap.
But you still have to listen and learn and to his credit, the jockey has done just that in considerable measure.
There's been more depth to this year's championship battle than for some seasons. The likes of Callum Pritchard and Dylan Johnson have had the Saturday crowds and ITV viewers reaching for the superlatives, but Gingell had been favourite since a golden few days in mid-November when he landed the Paddy Power Gold Cup for Nicholls on Il Ridoto (replay below) and the following Monday rode a treble at Exeter.
But it hasn’t all been a dream season. A fall from Siam Park at Taunton in December sidelined Gingell at what could have been just the wrong time, but he has booted home winners on a regular basis since.
They may put something in the stewed prunes and custard at Sexey’s School in Bruton, that has produced not only Freddie but also a certain Harry Cobden in recent years. Both mix equine and farming and both have shown a steely determination and a ready smile as they make the most of their opportunities in the saddle.
But the Tizzard clan can raise a glass to 'the boy that's done good’ and look forward to more success.
Freddie describes his father as 'my best friend’. The feeling of pride amongst the whole family has given them a reason to smile, something Kim would have so much wanted.
