Teenage amateur jockey Freddie Gingell celebrated an emotional first winner under Rules just a month after turning 16, before paying tribute to his mum who passed away in May 2020.

Schoolboy Gingell, who will sit his GCSE exams this year, said he was thrilled to achieve his dream of riding a winner at his local track, Wincanton, after partnering West Approach to glory in the Colin Lewis Memorial Open Hunters’ Chase. The youngster, who is based in nearby Mere, received an emotional reception from friends and family when returning to the winner’s enclosure at the Somerset track. It was also a first victory for the 12-year-old Westerner gelding since landing a Grade Three contest at Cheltenham in 2019. Faced with just one rival, West Approach put in some mighty leaps in the hands of Gingell. The 6/4 chance, who is trained by Gingell’s grandfather Colin Tizzard, bounded clear in the home straight to score by 21 lengths over the odds-on favourite Alcala.

😲 16 years old

👏 4th ride under rules

🏠 Five minutes from home



👏 Freddie Gingell will still be on a high after his emotional victory on West Approach at Wincanton yesterday, which he dedicated to his mum who passed away two years ago.pic.twitter.com/pUAA9tETmh — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) February 4, 2022

Gingell said: “It was amazing. This horse jumps for fun and when I’m schooling him at home he is always jumping off. He is amazing and I knew I had a good horse underneath me. “I’ve got racing blood in me so this is what I should be doing hopefully. It is amazing being in the weighing room but we have a few of the boys in schooling on a Wednesday so I know most of them which is even better. “My confidence did start growing turning in but I still had three tough fences to get over. I couldn’t believe it really (when I saw the winning post looming). It is only my fourth ride and I’m still a novice rider. It is amazing to have a winner under Rules. “It does mean more to ride that first winner here as I can’t say I ever miss a meeting at Wincanton. If I go to school, I’m always here for the last race.” Watch the race replay for free

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!