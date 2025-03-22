Andrew Asquith highlights four horses who missed the Cheltenham Festival in favour of other options at Aintree.
MY DROGO
MY DROGO was once upon a time a cracking prospect for Dan Skelton, winning all four of his starts in novice hurdles, notably the Grade 1 Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at this meeting in 2021.
Things didn’t go exactly to plan afterwards, winning a novice chase the following season before an injury kept him off the track for 23 months. He finished ninth, beating only two rivals home, in the Old Roan Chase on that belated return, and he was pulled up back over hurdles another four months on that same season.
My Drogo moved to Edward William Walker in December 2024 and had won one of his two starts in points prior to winning a hunter chase at Haydock on his return to Rules last month.
That performance confirmed he’s still capable of useful form, impressing with how he travelled, jumped and found for pressure on the run-in to be well on top at the finish. He’s presumably been saved for the Foxhunters’ Chase at the Grand National Meeting and he will be a force to be reckoned with, especially considering the potential he showed in his younger days.
GO DANTE
GO DANTE won the Imperial Cup last season and his campaign this time around seemingly revolved around the same race.
It was a plan well executed by trainer Olly Murphy, who is having his best season to date, and he got Go Dante well handicapped to make it successive wins in the Imperial Cup at Sandown earlier this month.
Go Dante was 2lb lower this time around and he peaked just at the right time, not looking the likeliest winner when producing a slow leap two from home, but he quickened up well approaching the last and found plenty for pressure on the run-in.
Interestingly, just like last year, connections decided to miss Cheltenham (where he had qualified for a £100,000 bonus if he won the County Hurdle), presumably in favour of running him at Aintree instead.
Go Dante started favourite for the conditional and amateur riders’ handicap hurdle at the Grand National Meeting 12 months ago and he did incredibly well to finish as close as he did as he lost lots of ground in a highly unsatisfactory standing start. Go Dante will be 2lb lower than last year if taking a similar route.
JAMES DU BERLAIS
JAMES DU BERLAIS hasn't been a frequent winner since switching to Willie Mullins from France, in fact, his sole win came in a maiden chase at Fairyhouse in 2023 when starting the 4/1-on favourite.
However, he has plenty of very smart efforts to his name, notably in the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival last season, when he traded much shorter in running than his starting price after looming up entering the straight, and also in the Topham at the Grand National Meeting on his next start.
James du Berlais traded even shorter in running on that occasion (1.12) and, given how well he took to the National fences that day, he has presumably been saved for another tilt at the historic race.
He impressed with how he travelled, jumping well on the whole, and looking in control when kicking clear at the elbow only to tie up on the long run-in and be collared on the line. James du Berlais didn't go to Cheltenham this year, so he will arrive a fresher horse, while you wouldn't be surprised to see him ridden more patiently, too.
James du Berlais ran well enough in a strong handicap at Leopardstown when last seen, going with plenty of enthusiasm, and his strong-travelling nature will lend itself well to another crack at the Topham.
HANDSTANDS
HANDSTANDS won his sole outing in points and has won six of his eight starts under Rules, so he has a compelling record, and he has created an excellent impression in his first season over fences.
Indeed, he didn’t look a threat when falling two from home on his chasing debut, but he has gone from strength to strength since, winning the Grade 2 Esher Novices’ Chase on his next start, beating a useful sort, and progressing another chunk when following up in the Towton Novices’ Chase which was run at Ffos Las this year.
Handstands thumped a next-time-out winner on that occasion and he raised his game further still when completing a hat-trick in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown last time, recording a first Grade 1 success.
That form received a huge boost when the runner-up, Jango Baie, won the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival, and connections have reportedly had the Mildmay Novices’ Chase at the Grand National Meeting in their minds since.
The return to beyond three miles could unlock even further progress out of Handstands, especially back on likely quicker ground, and he remains a horse to be very positive about.
