MY DROGO was once upon a time a cracking prospect for Dan Skelton, winning all four of his starts in novice hurdles, notably the Grade 1 Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at this meeting in 2021.

Things didn’t go exactly to plan afterwards, winning a novice chase the following season before an injury kept him off the track for 23 months. He finished ninth, beating only two rivals home, in the Old Roan Chase on that belated return, and he was pulled up back over hurdles another four months on that same season.

My Drogo moved to Edward William Walker in December 2024 and had won one of his two starts in points prior to winning a hunter chase at Haydock on his return to Rules last month.

That performance confirmed he’s still capable of useful form, impressing with how he travelled, jumped and found for pressure on the run-in to be well on top at the finish. He’s presumably been saved for the Foxhunters’ Chase at the Grand National Meeting and he will be a force to be reckoned with, especially considering the potential he showed in his younger days.

GO DANTE won the Imperial Cup last season and his campaign this time around seemingly revolved around the same race.

It was a plan well executed by trainer Olly Murphy, who is having his best season to date, and he got Go Dante well handicapped to make it successive wins in the Imperial Cup at Sandown earlier this month.

Go Dante was 2lb lower this time around and he peaked just at the right time, not looking the likeliest winner when producing a slow leap two from home, but he quickened up well approaching the last and found plenty for pressure on the run-in.

Interestingly, just like last year, connections decided to miss Cheltenham (where he had qualified for a £100,000 bonus if he won the County Hurdle), presumably in favour of running him at Aintree instead.

Go Dante started favourite for the conditional and amateur riders’ handicap hurdle at the Grand National Meeting 12 months ago and he did incredibly well to finish as close as he did as he lost lots of ground in a highly unsatisfactory standing start. Go Dante will be 2lb lower than last year if taking a similar route.