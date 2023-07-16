Four horses have won six handicaps already this Flat season: Is there even more to come?

Four horses have won six handicaps already this season and here we look back on their campaigns and consider what might still be to come from the most progressive quartet.

Quinault Trainer : Stuart Williams

: Stuart Williams Timeform performance rating rise (from first handicap win): 81 to 105 - difference of 24lb 'Useful handicapper' says the Timeform synopsis (and some!) for the remarkable Quinault, who was back in the limelight at the July Festival when following up his last-gasp York success with another admirably tenacious victory in Newmarket's bet365 Handicap. He may not be the only horse to have won six times already in 2023, but he's the only one who has managed to bag two 'heritage' handicaps at two of the most competitive meetings all year, and the manner of those victories means the assessor won't be going overboard again, having only nudged him up 5lb for the Knavesmire triumph. A step back up to seven furlongs should suit the ex-Godolphin gelding although Ascot's even more valuable/competitive Moet & Chandon International Stakes on July 29 looks an unlikely goal as he'll surely fail to make the cut for that in spite of the 3lb penalty for his latest success.

Sparks Fly Trainer : David Loughnane

: David Loughnane Timeform performance rating rise: 77 to 105 - difference of 28lb Quinault may be the one under the weekend spotlight but take nothing away from Sparks Fly whose stunning six in a row started on a sodden Monday evening at Windsor back in April. The daughter of Muhaarar has somehow maintained a relatively low profile despite flying up the handicap even more sharply than Quinault, although one suspects she'll be a 'Saturday filly' if kept on the go for the remainder of the season. The interview with jockey Laura Pearson after Sparks Fly's latest success at Ayr was particularly revealing as she claimed the horse would "rather be swimming than running" in reference to the conditions, while stressing the fact she thought there was plenty of further improvement still to come. Don't expect to see her on quick ground any time soon in the summer then, but she seriously deserves to be aimed at something a little more valuable now and having only started her career in a Wolverhampton novice this January, it's no surprise to learn those closest to her are yet to be convinced she's reached her peak.

Dubai Jeanius Trainer : Michael Herrington

: Michael Herrington Timeform performance rating rise: 62 to 89 - difference of 27lb Not an unblemished sequence like the aforementioned pair, but six out of eight ain't bad for the much-improved five-year-old Dubai Jeanius, who took off when stepped up to 1m3f for the first time on the level (had run in a pair of 2m bumpers when first starting out last year) back in January. All six of his victories have come on Southwell's Tapeta surface and the winning run came to a halt when trainer Michael Herrington dared to declare the horse at Newcastle instead in mid-March. He was only beaten half a length, in fairness, and subsequently coped as well as might have been expected (sent off at 17/2) when dropped back to a mile at his favourite venue the following month. Normal service was resumed back over 2m at Southwell when last seen on May 8 (evens-favourite, replay below), since when the horse has presumably been enjoying a well-earned break. He's not brilliant from the stalls and took a couple of runs to find his form over the winter so he might not one to bank on first time back, but he's still totally unexposed (2-2) over 2m and a revised BHA rating in the mid-80s might not be completely beyond him at some stage later this year.

