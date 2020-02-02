Wetherby: Newtide wins after Boldmere falls in Towton Novices' Chase

Kim Bailey's stout stayer appeared booked for an honourable second place when the hat-trick-seeking Boldmere held a three-length lead only to fall at the last in the Grade Two feature over three miles.

Bailey voiced his sympathy for Boldmere's trainer Caroline Bailey, and fellow connections of the 5-2 favourite, after Newtide (9-2) had then kept on with great determination under David Bass to win by four and a quarter lengths from long-time leader Ardlethen.

"We were lucky," said the Cotswolds trainer.

"Sorry, Caroline Bailey deserved to win that. But we've picked up a Grade Two, which we probably shouldn't have done.

"We've run very well, though, and I'm delighted for the horse and his owners."