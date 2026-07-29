Flora Of Bermuda wins Rolls-Royce Oak Tree Stakes: Result, report and free video replay

Flora Of Bermuda made her first start at seven furlongs a winning one in the Rolls-Royce Oak Tree Stakes.
In doing so Andrew Balding's charge was completing doubles for owners Wathnan Racing and jockey James Doyle following the earlier success of Wild Blossom.
The 5/2 favourite travelled powerfully in behind the leaders and went to the front approaching the furlong pole.
Sayidah Dariyan (7/2) was the challenger down the middle of the track and there to expose any chinks in the leader's stamina but Flora Of Bermuda saw the trip out - and her rival off - by a neck.
Radiant Beauty (11/2) was third.
Rolls-Royce Oak Tree Stakes Result
1st Flora Of Bermuda 5/2 favourite
2nd Sayidah Dariyan 7/2
3rd Radiant Beauty 11/2
Watch free video replay of Flora Of Bermuda winning the Rolls-Royce Oak Tree Stakes
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Post-race reaction:
Andrew Balding said: “We have been thinking about seven furlongs for a bit. It just seemed an obvious race to try it in. She has been very consistent at a high level throughout her career. She is a fantastic filly. She has done very well physically this year and is happier now she is going into the stalls late.
“That is her flaw, if she has one; she is just not very patient. She will go straight into the stalls, but she will not stand there for more than 30 seconds, and poor old James [Doyle] got a perforation of his eardrums riding her at Ascot. It was a disaster, but apart from that, she is three from three this year when not fluffing her starts.
"I do not know what is next. We cannot really go abroad with her because of the stalls issue, as we cannot be guaranteed to have the same dispensations. I think we could go to York or we could go to Haydock. The great thing about her is that she goes on any ground; she is amazingly versatile. She won here on heavy ground and has won today on fast ground, so not many horses can do that."
James Doyle said: “Andrew's horses are absolutely flying off the back of a huge weekend. Flora Of Bermuda was presented magnificently today. The only slight worry was going up in trip, but we were quietly confident it would not be a problem, especially when she got the low draw [4]. We did not have to use any petrol early, we got a lovely coast into the race, and the only slight worry was getting past a few. But once she found a clear path, she found the line well enough.
"I think she is versatile. There are some races at six and a half furlongs, and she goes on a bit of give as well. Arguably, she is even better on slightly slower ground, so she has a whole host of options. I am sure the team will work out what is best for her, but I am just glad we got that right today; it was quite important. She owed me that. She gave me a fair old whack on the side of the head at Ascot and I could not hear for about four to six weeks, so it was nice that she repaid me there."
Richard Brown of Wathnan Racing said: “James was brave, wasn't he, waiting for the gap. But you need a lot of luck to go your way. She is such a tough filly. You just know if the gap is there, she will go for it.
“She has won a Listed race for us this year, a Group Three on her last start, and a Group Three here under a penalty — she has been a star for us. She is tough. Look at her there, ears back, head down. She is a star.
"We have always talked about trying seven furlongs. This is the first time we have tried it, which opens up a lot of opportunities now. I need to talk to James, but I would have thought maybe the City of York Stakes, as a quick seven there would be similar to here in terms of needing speed. I would say something like that. We can have a go now as she is entitled to go back up in class.”
Sayidah Dariyan’s trainer Richard Hughes said: “I am thrilled with her run. Ryan [Moore] just felt he needed to commit a little earlier than he would have liked. The winner had a penalty and put in a good performance, but we are thrilled with ours.”
On where she might head next, he added: “Kentucky Downs is an option.”
Marco Ghiani said of Radiant Beauty: “She did really well today, but unfortunately the winner was a bit quicker than me at the two. I was closing the gap, though.”
Latest Sky Bet City Of York Stakes betting
Both the sponsors and Paddy Power but Flora Of Bermuda to 14/1 from 20s for the August Group One.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.