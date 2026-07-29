Flora Of Bermuda wins Rolls-Royce Oak Tree Stakes: Result, report and free video replay

Sayidah Dariyan (7/2) was the challenger down the middle of the track and there to expose any chinks in the leader's stamina but Flora Of Bermuda saw the trip out - and her rival off - by a neck.

Post-race reaction:

Andrew Balding said: “We have been thinking about seven furlongs for a bit. It just seemed an obvious race to try it in. She has been very consistent at a high level throughout her career. She is a fantastic filly. She has done very well physically this year and is happier now she is going into the stalls late.

“That is her flaw, if she has one; she is just not very patient. She will go straight into the stalls, but she will not stand there for more than 30 seconds, and poor old James [Doyle] got a perforation of his eardrums riding her at Ascot. It was a disaster, but apart from that, she is three from three this year when not fluffing her starts.

"I do not know what is next. We cannot really go abroad with her because of the stalls issue, as we cannot be guaranteed to have the same dispensations. I think we could go to York or we could go to Haydock. The great thing about her is that she goes on any ground; she is amazingly versatile. She won here on heavy ground and has won today on fast ground, so not many horses can do that."

James Doyle said: “Andrew's horses are absolutely flying off the back of a huge weekend. Flora Of Bermuda was presented magnificently today. The only slight worry was going up in trip, but we were quietly confident it would not be a problem, especially when she got the low draw [4]. We did not have to use any petrol early, we got a lovely coast into the race, and the only slight worry was getting past a few. But once she found a clear path, she found the line well enough.

"I think she is versatile. There are some races at six and a half furlongs, and she goes on a bit of give as well. Arguably, she is even better on slightly slower ground, so she has a whole host of options. I am sure the team will work out what is best for her, but I am just glad we got that right today; it was quite important. She owed me that. She gave me a fair old whack on the side of the head at Ascot and I could not hear for about four to six weeks, so it was nice that she repaid me there."

Richard Brown of Wathnan Racing said: “James was brave, wasn't he, waiting for the gap. But you need a lot of luck to go your way. She is such a tough filly. You just know if the gap is there, she will go for it.

“She has won a Listed race for us this year, a Group Three on her last start, and a Group Three here under a penalty — she has been a star for us. She is tough. Look at her there, ears back, head down. She is a star.

"We have always talked about trying seven furlongs. This is the first time we have tried it, which opens up a lot of opportunities now. I need to talk to James, but I would have thought maybe the City of York Stakes, as a quick seven there would be similar to here in terms of needing speed. I would say something like that. We can have a go now as she is entitled to go back up in class.”

Sayidah Dariyan’s trainer Richard Hughes said: “I am thrilled with her run. Ryan [Moore] just felt he needed to commit a little earlier than he would have liked. The winner had a penalty and put in a good performance, but we are thrilled with ours.”

On where she might head next, he added: “Kentucky Downs is an option.”

Marco Ghiani said of Radiant Beauty: “She did really well today, but unfortunately the winner was a bit quicker than me at the two. I was closing the gap, though.”

Latest Sky Bet City Of York Stakes betting

Both the sponsors and Paddy Power but Flora Of Bermuda to 14/1 from 20s for the August Group One.