Flight books place in Betfred 1000 Guineas

She was partnered by Oisin Murphy in the spin and despite being beaten in both her two stakes races starts to date in the Group Two May Hill Stakes at Doncaster and the Oh So Sharp Stakes at the Rowley Mile, the Manton handler believes the Siyouni filly is worth rolling the dice with in the mile fillies' Classic.

Sangster said: “That was nice and smooth. She is in good shape and she has been training nicely at home. We felt bringing her here to Newmarket, even though she ran here last year, would be beneficial again. Oisin felt she was in a good place.

“We didn’t need to see fireworks, but we were happy with what we saw. She is in a good place and her work has been good this spring. She has done well from two to three physically. Her pedigree suggests she will be one too keep improving, and we feel like she has. She is one we are hopeful for the season.

“It is a roll of the dice going for the 1000 Guineas. She is not a stakes winner yet, but she is stakes placed.We felt that the May Hill was probably her best run and we felt things could have gone a bit better that day. She was probably ready for a break by the time of her last run of the season and it was probably a step too far. We feel she is not a 50/1 shot and it will be nice to line up here and have a piece of the pie.”