To help get back in the swing of things ahead of the British Flat turf season which starts at Doncaster on Saturday, John Ingles profiles Timeform's leading middle-distance performers of 2022.

Baaeed (134) 4yo c Sea The Stars - Aghareed While Baaeed first made his name as a top-class miler, his pedigree suggested he’d be at least as effective over longer trips even before his year-older full brother Hukum won the Coronation Cup in June. With nothing more to prove at a mile after winning the Lockinge, Queen Anne and Sussex Stakes, Baaeed was duly stepped up to the extended mile and a quarter of the Juddmonte International Stakes which his sire Sea The Stars had won thirteen years earlier. Sent off the 2/5 favourite to extend his unbeaten record to ten races, Baaeed turned in what proved his career-best effort, putting up one of the best performances seen in Europe in the last decade. In a well-run race designed to expose any chinks in Baaeed’s stamina, on the contrary it enabled him to show the full extent of his ability as he quickened clear in the final furlong for a most impressive victory by six and a half lengths from Mishriff who had been the runaway winner himself the year before. While there was brief speculation concerning an Arc bid, Baaeed made his final appearance in the Champion Stakes but ran a flat race in finishing only fourth to Bay Bridge. He’s standing his first season at Nunnery Stud this spring. William Haggas

READ: Flat season 2023 profitable systems to follow

Vadeni (130) 3yo c Churchill - Vaderana French colt Vadeni took the honours as Europe’s highest-rated three-year-old in 2022. Having shown useful form at two and then made an eye-catching reappearance in defeat on his return at Longchamp, Vadeni got off the mark for the year in good style in the Group 3 Prix de Guiche at Chantilly in May. But, only his stable’s second string according to the betting, he proved a revelation in the Prix du Jockey Club at the same track the following month, travelling strongly before quickening clear in the final furlong for an impressive five-length win over British colt El Bodegon. Taking the same route as the previous year’s winner St Mark’s Basilica, Vadeni followed up in the Eclipse Stakes where he found the best turn of foot from last place down the outside to beat Mishriff and Native Trail by a neck and a head. After not being seen to best effect when third to Luxembourg in the Irish Champion Stakes, Vadeni ran his best race stepped up to a mile and a half when going down by half a length to Alpinista in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after conceding her first run. He’ll be trained for the race again. Jean-Claude Rouget

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Bay Bridge (129) 4yo c New Bay - Hayyona Bay Bridge was an archetypal Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old, building on a three-year-old campaign full of promise to flourish in pattern company at four. Having done well physically since three, like many from the stable before him he returned with a win in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May, impressing with a five-length win over Mostahdaf which made him look a threat to all comers in the top mile and a quarter races for the rest of the year. But, initially at least, Bay Bridge failed to deliver on the promise of that run. He ran no more than creditably under firmer conditions at Royal Ascot when beaten by State of Rest in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes when a shade of odds on and started favourite again back at Sandown in the Eclipse but was found wanting in beating only one home behind Vadeni. However, those who kept faith with Bay Bridge were rewarded at odds of 10/1 back on softer ground again in the Champion Stakes after more than three months off, when he battled well to beat the previous season’s Derby/King George winner Adayar by half a length with hot favourite Baaeed only fourth. He looks worth trying over further at some point this season. Sir Michael Stoute

My Prospero (129) 3yo c Iffraaj – My Titania A promising third at Newmarket on his only start at two, My Prospero made huge strides in 2022 to become on of the best of his generation by the autumn. He already looked a smart prospect when winning a maiden at Newbury on his return in the spring and duly followed up in the listed Heron Stakes at Sandown in May. While his close third behind Coroebus and Lusail in a messy St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot was a good effort on his first try at Group 1 level, he shaped as though a step up in trip would see him in an even better light. That opportunity came in the Prix Eugene Adam at Saint-Cloud in July where My Prospero stood out on form and didn’t need to reproduce his best form to beat Zagrey half a length, the runner-up a recent third in the Dubai Sheema Classic. My Prospero wasn’t seen again until the Champion Stakes at Ascot three months later when a 22/1 shot in a market dominated by older stablemate Baaeed. However, while the latter underperformed, My Prospero proved better than ever, keeping on well to be beaten half a length and a nose by Bay Bridge and Adayar. Still lightly raced, he’s one to follow this year. William Haggas

Desert Crown (128p) 3yo c Nathaniel – Desert Berry Desert Crown was fast-tracked from maiden winner to Derby winner in just three starts which is all that has been seen of him so far. He looked an exciting middle-distance prospect right from the start after winning a back-end two-year-old maiden at Nottingham in impressive fashion by five and a half lengths. He was then pitched straight into the Dante Stakes at York on his return in May, which looked a big vote of confidence on the part of his trainer, and he again ran out a clear-cut winner from a field that included those with smart form already from pattern events, quickening clear to beat the Royal Lodge winner Royal Patronage by three and a quarter lengths. Sent off favourite for the Derby as a result, despite his inexperience Desert Crown looked potentially one of the best winners of the race this century in the way he went clear, with the future Irish Derby winner Westover just failing to snatch second from rank outsider Hoo Ya Mal two and a half lengths behind. A foot problem ended Desert Crown’s season prematurely but he’s a potentially top-class four-year-old, with the Brigadier Gerard no doubt a likely comeback race. Sir Michael Stoute