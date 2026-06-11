Fran Berry has five horses he reckons it should pay to follow including a Friday runner at Gowran Park.

King's Fury (Joseph O'Brien) A Kingman colt who is out of Miss Saigon, who is a daughter of G1 winner Miss France. Entered at Gowran on Friday in the first race which won't be easy but he trialled very well at Naas on May 25. He was held up in rear in that six-furlong trial and made inroads in the last furlong and a half, looking like a nice prospect in the making. His jockey may well have been giving a bit of weight to the winner so it was a nice performance and a few good ones have come out of the trials lately. He has a good draw in stall three and King's Fury is firmly a horse to keep an eye on, whether he's able to win first time out or not.

Unreal Friend (Joe Murphy) Sticking with the trials from Naas, trainer Joe Murphy who last year enjoyed Group 1 glory in Ascot's Coronation Stakes, introduced a couple of promising types including the second home in trial number 6, Miss Cornelia. However, Unreal Friend is another of note having really caught the eye. She finished off strongly having been held up in rear. She made up a lot of ground and with the penny really dropping in the last furlong, she looks a nice prospect in the making. She could be quite interesting going forward.

Mergus Serrator (Gavin Cromwell) Looking back to Killarney last month, Alphonus Liguori produced a good performance to win the mile maiden for Joseph O'Brien and the form already looks good with both the second and third winning subsequently. With that in mind, keep an eye out for the fourth home, Mergus Serrator. His effort was notable on the day as he'd shown promise in both of his two previous starts. The manner in which he finished off from an unpromising position suggests he'll benefit from stepping back up in trip from a mile. The handicapper has taken no chances with a mark of 84 but he'll be worth a look if taking up his engagement in the Ulster Derby (1m5f) at Down Royal on Saturday week.

Royal Bones (Jessica Harrington) Royal Bones made his debut in the final race over Irish Guineas weekend and it may not have been as strong a race as you'd expect for the venue. That said, there should be winners to come out of the race including third home Saxony Charms who finished third at 25/1. Royal Bones' effort was a little less obvious on the day but he did well to keep on after showing greenness. He kept on to be beaten less than four lengths in the end and he's from a family of multiple winners who get better with racing. He should be easily up to winning a maiden and might progress into quite a nice handicapper for connections.

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Sea Of Rain (Jim Bolger) Jim Bolger's Sea Of Rain was all the rage in the market for what looked a strong two-year-old race at Roscommon on May 18 and for all that those who backed her failed to collect, she still emerged with credit for her performance in fourth. The winner is due to contest a Royal Ascot race, albeit as an outsider, while the second and third are well thought of. Sea Of Rain showed a lot of inexperience in the run and it was only in the final furlong that the penny began to drop. She holds an entry at Leopardstown next week and is worthy of consideration wherever she goes next.