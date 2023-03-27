Adam Houghton highlights a handful of horses who didn't run at the Cheltenham Festival but will be worth watching out for at Aintree.

NOTE: Clan Des Obeaux was initially included in our list of fresh horses for Aintree, but has since been ruled out of the meeting by trainer Paul Nicholls - click here for more on that story.

Banbridge Manifesto Novices’ Chase, Thursday 13 April A late absentee from the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival due to the rain-softened ground, Banbridge will head to Aintree with strong claims of making the breakthrough in Grade One company having already shown himself to be a very smart novice. Trained by Joseph O’Brien, Banbridge was last seen filling the runner-up spot in the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown in February, doing his best work after the last to pass the post 10 lengths behind the subsequent Arkle winner El Fabiolo, and the way he shaped there suggests a return to further will be very much in his favour. The Manifesto Novices’ Chase – run over two and a half miles – looks an obvious target at Aintree and that raises the prospect of a quality clash with Jonbon, he too set to step up in distance having found El Fabiolo too good over two miles at Cheltenham.

Comfort Zone Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle, Thursday 13 April The Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham was dominated by Willie Mullins as he saddled the first four home, but O’Brien could be the trainer to watch in this race with two juveniles who missed the Festival, namely Comfort Zone and Nusret. Nusret showed improved form to win the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton last time, but he still has plenty to find on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings to reach the level of stablemate Comfort Zone, who made it three from four over hurdles with a determined victory in the Triumph Hurdle Trial at Cheltenham in January, edging ahead in the final 100 yards to win by three quarters of a length from Scriptwriter. That was a useful performance and Comfort Zone is certainly worth a try at the top level when you factor in his scope for more improvement. He was ruled out of the Triumph at Cheltenham due to a small setback, but his form did at least receive a boost there as Lossiemouth – who had Comfort Zone six lengths behind her when successful at Fairyhouse in December – ran out an impressive winner.

Fakir d’Oudairies Marsh Chase, Friday 14 April Fakir d’Oudairies will be out to grab a slice of history at Aintree as he tries to win the Marsh Chase for the third year in succession. It’s something that’s never been done before, though Viking Flagship (1995 and 1996), Direct Route (1999 and 2000), Native Upmanship (2002 and 2003), Moscow Flyer (2004 and 2005) and Voy Por Ustedes (2008 and 2009) all won the race twice. Fakir d’Oudairies does need to bounce back from a below-par run in the Ascot Chase last time. Sent off favourite to repeat his 2022 victory in that race, he appeared to be struggling from some way out and ultimately passed the post 23 lengths behind the winner, Shishkin. One place ahead of him at Ascot was Pic d’Orhy – who also skipped Cheltenham to keep him fresh for this race – but Fakir d’Oudairies is sure to prove more of a match for that rival if he arrives here on a going day. It seems like he’s been around a long time, but he’s still only eight and very much the flagbearer on a strong Aintree team for O’Brien with Banbridge, Comfort Zone and co.

Champ JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle, Saturday 15 April Another in the green and gold silks of J. P. McManus, Champ is well into the veteran stage of his career at the age of 11, but he could have at least one more big day in him at Aintree having been given a good break since a below-par effort in the rescheduled Long Walk Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day. Champ has an excellent record when fresh and showed he retains plenty of ability when making a successful reappearance in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury in November, digging deep to get the verdict by a neck from Paisley Park having set a good gallop throughout. There hasn’t been a standout among the staying hurdlers all season and Champ is likely to have as good a chance as any in the Liverpool Hurdle if rediscovering his best form after four months off, particularly as he avoided a hard race at Cheltenham – unlike many of his potential rivals.

Capodanno Randox Grand National, Saturday 15 April A Grade One-winning novice chaser last season, Capodanno probably wouldn’t have been out of place in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, but trainer Willie Mullins already had the winning of that race with Galopin des Champs and he’s now set his sights on trying to gain a second Grand National success after that of Hedgehunter in 2005. Capodanno has made only one appearance so far this season, when beaten nine lengths into third behind Janidil (to whom he was conceding 9 lb) over an insufficient trip in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park last month. That outing should have blown the cobwebs away and he shapes like a horse who will have more to offer as his stamina is drawn out further. That together with his very smart novice form suggests Capodanno could be on a good mark (160) for the National and Mullins certainly has a strong hand with Gaillard du Mesnil and Mr Incredible, both of whom ran well at Cheltenham, also featuring among his seven entries.

NOTE: Clan Des Obeaux was initially included in our list of fresh horses for Aintree, but has since been ruled out of the meeting by trainer Paul Nicholls - click here for more on that story.