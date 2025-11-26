Fighting Fifth preview: The big talking points

Our Podcast team look at some of the big talking points ahead of the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

Ed Chamberlin – We need a British winner I’m really looking forward to this – and this is the race of the day. It comes 20 minutes or half an hour into our (ITV Racing) show on Saturday and I’m really looking forward to it. If I had a wish, and I love Marie Donnelly dearly, I really don’t want Anzadam to win. If this season is going to be the humdinger we want it to be, the horse we could do with winning is Constitution Hill. He’s the one horse, and I’ll keep saying it even though people knock him and get bored about him and whatever, who resonates beyond our sport at the moment. There are lots of columns written about him but that’s the reason. If jump racing has a pin-up boy it is him, but The New Lion might be the new kid on the block and blow them all away which, again for the narrative of the season, is great. If Anzadam wins it’s 'Willie has everything' and 'will Lossiemouth even go for the Champion Hurdle' and that type of thing, so I’d like one of the two Brits to win it but I don’t know what’s going to happen, I haven’t got the foggiest, I don’t know how anybody can. Listen to the weekend preview podcast

Graham Cunningham - No-one really knows what to expect I have a view on this and it’s a contrasting view to most people. This is not a knock on the race or the horses, but this is an absolutely picture-perfect illustration of the confetti-canon content era the racing media has made for itself now. The New Lion is back in trip for his first race outside of novice company; Anzadam hasn’t been seen since beating the 11-year-old three-miler Beacon Edge at Naas in January; Constitution Hill fell at Cheltenham and Aintree and ran the worst race of his life at Punchestown. Yet everyone is lining up to say, ‘yes this is definitely going to win, yes that is definitely going to win'. It’s going to be fascinating. We might see one major star in it, we might see two, we might even see three, but I haven’t got a clue what’s going to be happen because nobody, and I mean nobody, even those closest to Constitution Hill, can put their hand on their heart and say this horse is as good as he was a couple of years ago, because last spring was absolutely atrocious for him.

Even Nicky can't know what's going to happen

Ben Linfoot – Will Harry Skelton jump out and make it? Has The New Lion got the speed for a test like this? That's what we’re going to find out but I think when we look at his races over two-and-a-half miles, he travelled so strongly that he looks like one of those Baring Bingham horses who can drop back to two miles and win a Champion Hurdle. That’s why we’re looking forward to his season so much. Tactically, it’s fascinating. There’s not one confirmed front-runner in the race and I wonder if Harry Skelton might just think ‘right, let’s find out’ and go to the front and put pressure on Constitution Hill’s jumping and win the race that way. We’ve seen how Dan Skelton’s horses have been coming out recently, Grey Dawning was primed at Haydock last Saturday, Kabral Du Mathan too, and it’s one scenario that could happen. I think he has the speed for two, I think he’s the new kid on the block, and if I had to have a bet in the race, it would be on him.

The New Lion - set for Constitution Hill clash