BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle: The case for The New Lion

*Slow hand clap*

Well done, Dave. You make a convincing case for a horse 11lb clear on official ratings. But jury, be careful here. My learned friend has a habit of living in the past. His favourite drink is Tetley’s. Eight Bruce Springsteen hits occupy his Spotify top 10.

Of course he’s pining for the old Constitution Hill; the Constitution Hill that took our breath away in that Supreme Novices’; the Constitution Hill that beat State Man by nine lengths in the Champion Hurdle.

He was a monster. But let us remove those rose-tinted spectacles for a second. That Champion Hurdle was two-and-a-half years ago. And he hasn’t run anywhere near that level of form in seven drama-laden starts since.

So ask yourself, jury. Do you think The New Lion can achieve an adjusted Timeform figure in excess of 171+? Because that’s the best Constitution Hill has come up with in the last two-and-a-half years, in last year’s Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

The New Lion has recorded adjusted Timeform figures of 138+, 152+ and 167+ on his last three starts. He is a seriously progressive horse. That last figure came in a red-hot Turners Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival where in third was a certain Final Demand.

Final Demand wowed on chasing debut and is 6/4 for the Brown Advisory. The New Lion had too many gears for him at Cheltenham and gears is what he will need dropping back in trip to two miles – his first go at the distance since winning a Market Rasen bumper on debut in April 2024.

But all throughout his novice hurdling campaign he suggested he has all the attributes to thrive over this trip.

The way he travels so strongly. The way he nimbly negotiates his hurdles. As soon as he won the Turners you thought ‘Champion Hurdle’ and the 2m5f race has been a well-worn platform for such types in the past; the likes of Istabraq, Hardy Eustace, Rock On Ruby and Faugheen.

The New Lion looks another one.