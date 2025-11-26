Constitution Hill owner Michael Buckley confident of big comeback run in Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle

The eight-year-old Constitution Hill is undoubtedly one of the best hurdlers we've seen for decades but for his owner there is a sense of having to prove the point all over again this season after the last campaign ended with two falls and a fifth at the Punchestown Festival in May.

Constitution Hill, trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Nico De Boinville, will face stern opposition in Saturday's BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle but Buckley revealed how he was looking forward to the race on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

"How am I feeling? Combative," he said.

"I've been reading some articles by people, I don't know who they are, saying that if he doesn't win it's all over, how Nicky and I will have retire the horse, and all this sort of stuff - I don't think there's ever been one second when either of us have thought about retiring the horse.

"I remember at Aintree when Charlie Swann said to me: 'Well, Istabraq fell over twice'. He's supposed to be one of the greatest hurdlers that's ever been, so I suppose it can happen to the best of them. I think probably all good hurdlers, the really good ones, are so quick at the hurdles that you've only got to get something wrong by an inch or so...

"But I'm looking forward to it, I think it'll be fun. We're kind of considered as the underdog which is unusual what with what's gone before, but that's a nice place to be.

"I think the horse seems to be very, very happy and well in himself. The trainer seems happy and very well in himself, as does the jockey so I think it'll be interesting, fun and maybe we'll come home with our tails between our legs, but I think that he'll put up a good show anyway."

WATCH: Constitution Hill slam State Man by nine lengths in the 2023 Champion Hurdle