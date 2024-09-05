Field Of Gold camp considering next move for ‘exciting colt’

“We were absolutely delighted with him on Saturday, I thought he did it very well,” said Juddmonte’s European racing manager Barry Mahon.

John and Thady Gosden’s Juddmonte-owned grey is now set to have his sights raised even higher, but whether that will be at Newmarket in either the Royal Lodge or the Dewhurst, or at ParisLongchamp in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc weekend remains to be seen.

Third behind subsequent Listed winner New Century on his Doncaster debut, the Kingman colt confirmed that promise when opening his account with a comfortable victory at Newmarket’s July meeting and followed up at Group Three level in Esher.

“He’s quite a professional horse for an inexperienced horse, to be fair, and Kieran (Shoemark) was very impressed.

“He felt when they crossed the line and the second horse (Matauri Bay) came to him, he took off again, so he probably wasn’t doing much in front and I thought he put the race to bed nicely – he’s an exciting colt going forward.

“I think there’s three options – the Royal Lodge, the Dewhurst and the Lagardere.

“We haven’t made a decision and we’ll see how the horse comes out of it and sit down with the owners in a week’s time, but it will be one of them three, I would imagine.”

