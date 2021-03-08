Cheltenham Festival tips: Matt Brocklebank on the supposed bankers of the meeting

Matt Brocklebank tackles seven of the supposed 'bankers' at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival and gives his verdict.

Appreciate It – Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (6/4) NAY: Appreciate It sets a pretty decent standard on his Leopardstown form this winter but he was beaten favourite in the Champion Bumper last March and does look to be one worth opposing at a skinny price if the ground continues to dry out in the next few days. The likes of Ballyadam, Blue Lord and Irascible – all behind the favourite last month - might be seen to better effect in a strongly-run Supreme and could pose more of a threat than Metier, whose Sandown form hasn't worked out too well since.

Paul Townend on Appreciate It

Honeysuckle – Unibet Champion Hurdle (5/2) NAY: Honeysuckle is an absolute gem of a mare but the Irish Champion Hurdle played out perfectly for her and there's going to be a lot more competition for the lead at Cheltenham. That could inevitably only serve to accentuate her superiority, but she may also need to use up a bit too much gas too early which could leave the door open for the closers. Sharjah, Buveur D'Air and Abacadabras appeal more at the current odds.

Henry De Bromhead gives Honeysuckle a grateful pat

Monkfish – Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (8/11) YAY: It's impossible not to be impressed with Monkfish over fences so far and while Willie Mullins admits he may have been a shade flattered to seemingly win so stylishly at the Dublin Racing Festival, his jumping throughout was exemplary. He's a strong stayer with a turn of foot and his Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle win last March shows that Cheltenham's idiosyncrasies will hold no fears.

Monkfish jumps the last in isolation

Chacun Pour Soi – Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (4/6) NAY: No doubt a big, fat banker for a lot of people out there but not only is Chacun Pour Soi making his first Cheltenham appearance, he faces what is likely to be the toughest race of his career to date. Completely ignoring Altior would be a mistake but the real reason the Mullins horse can't be classed a certainty is that we can't yet be sure quite how good Nube Negra is. He jumps as well as anything in the field and will be ridden behind horses with a target on the favourite's back. The Old Course is a real test of speed and Dan Skelton's horse looks a much stronger model than the one who seemingly didn't quite get up the hill when favourite for the Fred Winter in his youth.

Chacun Poir Soi leads over the last

Easysland – Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase (11/10) NAY: Victory for Bliss For Ever at Auteuill on Sunday was David Cottin's first winner for a long time and he's clearly not coming into this year's Festival in the same form as last March when Easysland bolted up at Cheltenham. He beat Tiger Roll readily that day which looked an outstanding performance at the time but subsequent events strongly hint he may not have needed to be quite as good as initially thought. Shady Operator – in the same JP McManus silks as the favourite – looks a fascinating new challenger from the Enda Bolger yard, while Potters Corner shaped well here earlier in the year and should also prove a bit of a menace for anyone piling into the shortie at the top of the market.

Easysland jumps to victory in the Cross Country

Envoi Allen – Marsh Novices' Chase (5/6) YAY: Other than the recent stable switch (which admittedly could have an impact on the horse's routine and preparation), it's very hard to knock Envoi Allen, whose Ballymore Novices' Hurdle win last March could not have worked out much better. He beat some serious horses comfortably that day and while he's not yet met a star in his brief time over fences, very few look like taking him on in the Marsh either. He's a long-term Gold Cup project and one can only hope he and Monkfish make it fit and well into the big league come the autumn.

Envoi Allen after winning at Punchestown

Tritonic – JCB Triumph Hurdle (2/1) YAY: I've fallen for Adonis winners in the past who haven't quite lived up to expectations at the Cheltenham Festival but Alan King looks to have meticulously plotted back from March with this high-class Flat recruit and his jumping was really impressive at Kempton. The greater emphasis on stamina at Prestbury Park will hold no fears and I'd prefer him over big Irish hope Zanahiyr if going off at a similar sort of price.

Tritonic bounds clear at Kempton

