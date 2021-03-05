Willie Mullins Stable Tour: Cheltenham Festival videos including Chacun Pour Soi, Energumene, Monkfish & Al Boum Photo

Mullins - leading trainer at the Festival seven times in the last decade and the most successful trainer in the meeting's history with 72 winners - holds outstanding chances in some of the most prestigious races and is looking forward to sending a stellar squad once again.

This year's protagonists include Chacun Pour Soi, the nine-year-old who will bid to complete Mullins' career grand slam of the four championship races with victory in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Al Boum Photo bids to put his name in an elite bracket as a three-time winner of the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup, while budding superstar novice Energumene is raring to go as he squares up to big home hope Shishkin in the Sporting Life Arkle.

Appreciate It looks to provide his trainer with a seventh success in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which opens the meeting on Tuesday 16, and Monkfish is another leading contender in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

