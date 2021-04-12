Fancy Man takes Feilden test on seasonal bow

Winner of two of his three outings as a juvenile, his only defeat came at the hands of Cobh in a Listed event at Salisbury.

Fancy Man was very impressive in a similar race at Haydock, however, and Hannon has high hopes for him this season – although his enthusiasm is tempered slightly by quick ground.

“He’s been working very well,” said Hannon.

“I’m a little bit worried if the ground gets too quick as he’s a big horse, that’s all, but he needs a run and he had a good year last year.

“This is nine furlongs rather than a mile, but I think he’ll get this sort of trip no problem. We’ve started the season well – hopefully it can continue.”

Andrew Balding’s Youth Spirit reappears having not been seen since a fine third to Aidan O’Brien’s Battleground in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

Balding has also drawn hope form the fact his novice win at Newmarket contained six subsequent winners, including Yibir who won the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes at Newbury, beating Listed scorer Megallan.

“He ran really well in a good race at Goodwood,” said Balding.

“The form of his Newmarket novice race looks strong, quite a few have come out and won. He’s a lovely horse and I’m really looking forward to getting him going. He seems in good form.

“Obviously he’ll come on a bit for the run, but he’s in good shape for his first run of the season. He did have a niggle after Goodwood and we ran out of time, so we decided to leave him for the year.”