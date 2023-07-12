Falmouth Stakes preview: Rain required for Via Sistina to continue progression at Newmarket

Purchased for just a paltry 5,000 guineas at the Tattersalls December yearling sales in 2019 the daughter of Fastnet Rock has proven to be one of the shrewdest purchases in recent seasons having amassed more than £300,000 in prizemoney in 10 career starts.

And having tasted victory on her Group One debut in the Yulong Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh last time out connections of the daughter of Fastnet Rock are entering the mile prize full of optimism that she can double her tally of victories at the highest level.

However, although Via Sistina has been declared for the £291,565 contest the Newmarket handler has stressed that she will only take her chance providing enough rain falls at the July Course in the lead up to the race.

Boughey said: “We will work as if she is running but she needs the rain for her to run.

"The Falmouth has always been a plan for her as she does look very good on a straight track, but softer ground is key to her.

"There are lots of times she could run where she will get soft ground and we are not going to do anything that is not in the best interests of the horse.

“If it did rain, she will be very competitive. We will walk the track and if it is the same as Ireland last time I imagine she will take her chance, but if it is any faster she won’t.

“For her pedigree, if she was to win a Falmouth she would be pretty sexy."

Via Sistina found only Creative Flair too strong on her stable debut for Boughey in the Group Three Newmarket Pony Academy Pride Stakes on the Rowley Mile in October ahead of scoring at the same level at Toulouse next time out.

This year, Via Sistina has taken her form to new levels with an impressive victory in the Group Two Howden Dahlia Stakes back on the Rowley Mile before her latest triumph in Ireland, performances Boughey believes are in part down to a National Hunt icon.

He added: “We actually thought she would run very well on her stable debut, and she did, and she was possibly an unlucky loser. It was then a case of finding the place to make her a Group winner at four before shooting for the stars with her this year.

“She settled in well but it wasn’t until she went to Henrietta Knight’s for the winter that she really reset. I’ve never been down there but it is obviously a super place to send them.

“We just turned her out with her shoes off to go and be a horse for a few months. She did great and immediately when she came back in I noticed a different horse.

“I met Henrietta Knight at Cheltenham and I told her how well I thought she had done. It hasn’t surprised me now that she has gone on to do what she has done having seen the development over the winter.

“I didn’t think she would win the Dahlia by six lengths on the bridle, but I was bullish enough on the day to think she would win. That for me was a Group One performance in a Group Two and it has kind of stamped her authority on the division really.”

Although Via Sistina has done most of her winning, including last time out, over 10 furlongs, Boughey does not expect the drop back to a mile to inconvenience her in any way whatsoever.

He added: “There are very few horses in training that can be favourite for Group One races over various trips and I think she has that versatility in that she stays and has got plenty of boot.

“She showed a proper turn of foot in the Dahlia and I think over a mile she would be equally as effective.

“It is a bit of a question mark coming back to the mile as she hasn’t ever been there, but for her career going forward we want to try and keep some speed in her.

“Group Ones are the hardest races to win but that is what we get up to do and try and find horses to win those races.

“To have a filly who looks to be at the top of her division with the form to back it up in the book is hugely exciting and very rewarding for everyone here.”