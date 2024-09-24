Fallen Angel will set her sights on the Prix de l’Opera next after an impressive comeback run when second in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

The Karl Burke-trained filly was full of promise as a juvenile, capping her two-year-old season with Group One success in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh having previously won the Sweet Solera. She was therefore well-fancied for the 1000 Guineas when returning at three but was out of luck in the Newmarket Classic when eighth of 16 as the 100-30 favourite. The Irish Guineas was the next port of call and there the daughter of Too Darn Hot bounced straight back to form, prevailing by two and three-quarter lengths under Danny Tudhope on return to the Curragh.