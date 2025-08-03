Fallen Angel denies January in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild at Deauville

Karl Burke opted to bypass the Nassau Stakes (over two furlongs further) at Goodwood in favour of this tilt at the mile contest with underfoot conditions in France deemed to be more favourable.

The field raced in two groups for the first half of the contest with Fallen Angel, under Danny Tudhope, leading the group racing more towards the centre of the pack while Spiritual took them along against the rail with January settled in behind.

As Spiritual gave way and the groups began to merge, Ryan Moore switched January to their right to race alongside Fallen Angel with the former's stablemate Exactly racing to the winner's right.

It looked as though Moore had produced January with a perfectly timed challenge but Fallen Angel kept pulling out more for Tudhope and asserted in the final strides to record a notable success.

The supplemented Start Of Day was third.

Fallen Angel, trained by Karl Burke, had been purchased by Wathnan Racing after winning the 2024 renewal of the Irish 1000 Guineas but had come up short in four subsequent starts, including when third behind re-opposing owner-mate Crimson Advocate (sixth here) in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.