Deauville review: Cankoura claims Prix Pysche

Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, Cankoura was last seen finishing third in the French Oaks [Prix de Diane], beaten just a length and a half.

Settled towards the rear of the seven-strong field by Mikael Barzalona, Cankoura readily picked up when switched to the outside of the field and eased past the more prominently ridden Life Is Beautiful.

The Gosdens runner stuck to her task to claim second but was no match for Cankoura who made the most of the drop in grade to Group 3 company, winning by three quarters of a length and a head.

Nemone Routh, director and racing manager for owner Aga Khan Studs, said: "You're never quite sure but on her form-line she was the hot favourite and she probably should have won today but we had seven out of seven in the stalls.

"Mikael got a nice position on her but she was quite deep and you knew that the fillies in front of him were possibly not going to bring him to the front so he had to bring her out quite early. She's a lovely filly in the sense that she's become much more professional in her races, she really settles now, she breaks well from the stalls, he can put her where he likes, she accelerates, she's just a very straightforward filly and I think that's probably her superpower and she's improving.

"When I saw her in the paddock today you wouldn't think she was fully wound-up, she had a little bit of a belly on her, so I'd imagine she'll come on for this run. That [the Prix Jean Romanet] would be the plan. We'll see how she comes out of this but she is a filly that has good form, she won her listed and it was quite soft so as long as it doesn't get too heavy and she takes this run well, I would imagine that is what we'll do with her now, go to the Group 1 Jean Romanet, she's entered, she's won over course and distance, she's always going to run her race.

"Whether we'll win it or not I don't know but she'll always give her best."