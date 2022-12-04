A review of the rest of Sunday's action from Fairyhouse as Willie Mullins' juvenile filly Lossiemouth made a huge impression.
The Rich Ricci-owned grey was sent off 3/1 in the hands of Danny Mullins, market favouritism being held by stable companion Zarak The Brave (5/4) under Paul Townend. But it was Lossiemouth, already getting on top when the favourite made a mistake at the last, who prevailed in taking style.
She travelled powerfully throughout the Grade Three Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle and made her challenge still on the bridle heading to the final couple of flights.
Asked for an effort coming to the last, the three-year-old daughter of Great Pretender - a 10-length winner at Auteuil in the spring for previous trainer Yannick Fouin - was spring-heeled and galloped on strongly to win by four lengths, with a further two and a half back to Joseph O'Brien's Comfort Zone back in third.
Paddy Power and Betfair make Lossiemouth their new 3/1 favourite for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, with Sky Bet going 7/2.
Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "That was incredibly impressive. The way she quickened away from her rivals marked her down as a huge player for the Triumph Hurdle. She's our new favourite at 7/2."
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
"That looked very good. She came with a nice reputation from France and has been working nicely at home but that's certainly way better than anything she has shown us before," Mullins revealed.
"Today was just a finding out mission to see what we had and it looks like we have found a good one.
"Danny said he could have gone at any stage. He said her jumping was very good and she has so much scope. She was very good.
"We've found out a lot today and we will look forward to the future with her. We'll have a look at Leopardstown at Christmas and see what the penalty structure is and there is also the Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival."
Earlier on the Hatton's Grace Hurdle card, the Gavin Cromwell-trained Malina Girl (5/1) won the Bar One Racing Sign Up Bet 10 Get 50 Irish EBF Mares Handicap Chase by five lengths from 4/1 joint-favourite Optional Mix.
The Bar One Racing Porterstown Handicap Chase went to Punitive (9/2) and jockey Jordan Gainford, who led home a Gordon Elliott-trained one-two from 4/1 favourite Fakiera.
Third went to Western Zara (11/2), with Fairyhill Run fourth at 25/1.
