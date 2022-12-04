The Rich Ricci-owned grey was sent off 3/1 in the hands of Danny Mullins, market favouritism being held by stable companion Zarak The Brave (5/4) under Paul Townend. But it was Lossiemouth, already getting on top when the favourite made a mistake at the last, who prevailed in taking style.

She travelled powerfully throughout the Grade Three Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle and made her challenge still on the bridle heading to the final couple of flights.

Asked for an effort coming to the last, the three-year-old daughter of Great Pretender - a 10-length winner at Auteuil in the spring for previous trainer Yannick Fouin - was spring-heeled and galloped on strongly to win by four lengths, with a further two and a half back to Joseph O'Brien's Comfort Zone back in third.

Paddy Power and Betfair make Lossiemouth their new 3/1 favourite for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, with Sky Bet going 7/2.

Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "That was incredibly impressive. The way she quickened away from her rivals marked her down as a huge player for the Triumph Hurdle. She's our new favourite at 7/2."