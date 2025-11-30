Fairyhouse Sunday review and free video replays

A review of the pick of the rest of the action from Fairyhouse on Sunday including another very smart juvenile hurdle winner for Gordon Elliott.
Mange Tout kept the ball rolling for Gordon Elliott and owners Robcour with victory under Jack Kennedy in the Bar 1 Betting Juvenile Hurdle.
The same team combined to great effect with Highland Crystal in a Listed event at Newbury on Friday, and Mange Tout was backing up her own stable debut success at Down Royal at the beginning of the month.
Having travelled strongly throughout, a good leap at the last sealed the deal for the 11/8 winner after it briefly looked like 5/4 favourite Narciso Has was going to pose a considerable threat.
Narciso Has did run on to shape encouragingly on debut for Willie Mullins, but the French recruit was two and three-quarter lengths behind the Elliott filly at the line.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet were suitably impressed, cutting Mange Tout to 8/1 favourite (from 16/1) for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.
Elliott and Kennedy went on to complete a memorable four-timer thanks to big-race wins for Koktail Brut, Romeo Coolio and Teahupoo.
Mark Walsh brought Better Times Ahead with a well-timed run to reel in Will Do and justify 3/1 favouritism in the BAR 1 Betting Porterstown Handicap Chase.
Robert Tyner's eight-year-old still had a lot on his plate jumping two out but gradually build up a head of steam, coming with his challenge after the last to beat the Kennedy-ridden and Elliott-trained runner-up Will Do (12/1) by a neck, with Lonesome Boatman (17/2) sticking on for third.
Paddy Power halved the price of Will Do to 50/1 for the Randox Grand National.
Willie Mullins and Paul Townend struck on the day as well-backed 7/2 joint-favourite Zillow won the Listed BAR 1 Casino Handicap Hurdle.
Earlier, Vaureal (7/2 favourite) provided jockey Caragh Monaghan with her first chase success when landing the BAR 1 Betting Ladies Handicap Chase by two and three-quarter lengths from 8/1 shot Casey West.
