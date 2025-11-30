Fairyhouse Sunday review and free video replays

Mange Tout kept the ball rolling for Gordon Elliott and owners Robcour with victory under Jack Kennedy in the Bar 1 Betting Juvenile Hurdle.

The same team combined to great effect with Highland Crystal in a Listed event at Newbury on Friday, and Mange Tout was backing up her own stable debut success at Down Royal at the beginning of the month.

Having travelled strongly throughout, a good leap at the last sealed the deal for the 11/8 winner after it briefly looked like 5/4 favourite Narciso Has was going to pose a considerable threat.

Narciso Has did run on to shape encouragingly on debut for Willie Mullins, but the French recruit was two and three-quarter lengths behind the Elliott filly at the line.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet were suitably impressed, cutting Mange Tout to 8/1 favourite (from 16/1) for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.