Teahupoo shaded the verdict over the fast-finishing Ballyburn in a thrilling edition of the Grade 1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle to provide trainer Gordon Elliott and rider Jack Kennedy with a fourth graded winner at Fairyhouse on Sunday afternoon.

Teahupoo, sent off the evens favourite to reclaim the Hatton's Grace crown he had won in 2022 and 2023, looked to have matters under control when jumping into the lead at the final flight, where stablemate Casheldale Lad fell having just been headed and Mystical Power was brought down in fourth. However, Ballyburn, who was returning to hurdles after ultimately failing to meet expectations over fences last season, found plenty on the run-in under Paul Townend and forced a photo-finish. Ballyburn, who had been the champion novice hurdler for Willie Mullins during the 2023/24 season, was favourite on the Betfair Exchange as they crossed the line, but Teahupoo was declared the winner by a nose, emulating Limestone Lad, Solerina, Apple's Jade and Honeysuckle who also won the race three times. Elliott and Kennedy had earlier struck with Mange Tout (11/8) in the Grade 3 juvenile hurdle, Koktail Brut (8/13) in the Grade 2 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle and Romeo Coolio (8/15) in the Drinmore Novice Chase. Teahupoo's win completed a near 11/1 four-timer for the trainer and jockey.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Kennedy said on Racing TV: “It’s unbelievable. This day last year I couldn’t even bear to turn on the racing (broke his leg on the Saturday). To get a day like today is brilliant, they are my first Grade 1 winners since I broke my leg last year. “He (Teahupoo) has been a fantastic horse for my career, he’s a legend. “He (Casheldale Lad) was going to make the running, we went a lovely nice even gallop. I had the measure of him down to the last and I could feel something coming outside me. I got in under the last a bit and landed at the back of it. “I’ve seen it was Paul (Townend, on Ballyburn) but my lad was good and tough from the back of the last to the line. “You would prefer the ground a bit slower and obviously an extra half-mile for our lad, I suppose Ballyburn is going to go out in trip as well. But you wouldn’t mind taking him on again, both horses are going to come forward from today so let’s see what happens."

Teahupoo (right) goes on to win after Casheldale Lad falls at the last

Cheltenham market reaction It was a sixth Grade 1 victory for Teahupoo whose top-level haul includes the 2024 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. He was runner-up to Bob Olinger, also owned by Robcour, in last season's edition and is a 4/1 shot to regain his title. Ballyburn may have narrowly failed to overhaul Teahupoo at Fairyhouse but has been cut to 5/2 favourite for the Stayers' Hurdle following his highly encouraging reappearance. Reacting to the performance, Mullins told Racing TV: "I'm hoping both Mystical Power and Ballyburn will improve - I'm hoping a lot of ours will improve. I'd like to have won today but it wasn't to be, but he ran a cracker." When asked whether he would have any concerns about the free-going Ballyburn's stamina over three miles, Mullins said: "No, I don't think so. His pedigree would suggest that he'll get three miles. "They were the tactics we used today but I would see different tactics maybe over a longer trip. I think he enjoys striding on."