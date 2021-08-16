Promising novice chasers Blue Lord and Stattler gave Paul Townend the perfect return to the saddle at Fairyhouse on Saturday.
Blue Lord provided Ireland’s champion jockey with the perfect comeback on his first mount back from injury when winning Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase.
Townend had been out of action since dislocating his shoulder in a fall at Listowel in September. He had hoped to be back last weekend for a host of Willie Mullins-trained big guns but gave himself an extra week just to be on the safe side.
Blue Lord (8/11 favourite), who would have been second in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at last season’s Cheltenham Festival but for falling at the last when well clear of the eventual runner-up, had clearly done plenty of schooling at home.
He barely put a foot wrong on his way to winning, seeing off stablemate El Barra by five and a half lengths. Sky Bet make him 20/1 from 33s for the Sporting Life Arkle, Betfair and Paddy Power are 14s from 25/1.
“It’s nice to be back and especially on the likes of him,” said Townend. “He was very straightforward and he loves a fence. He’s matured a lot both physically and mentally. He did very well during the summer and he’s looking for the next fence to take it on.”
Stattler completed the double with a smooth chasing debut win of his own.
He picked up stable-companion Fighter Allen between the last two fences of the Fairyhouse Supporting Irishinjuredjockeys.com Beginners Chase to win, unextended, by six lengths.
Betfair and Paddy Power make him a 9/2 chance for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham. Sky Bet go 6s.
