Fairyhouse Saturday review

Paul Townend made the perfect return to the saddle when completing a quick double for Willie Mullins at Fairyhouse.

Blue Lord provided Ireland’s champion jockey with the perfect comeback on his first mount back from injury when winning Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase.

Townend had been out of action since dislocating his shoulder in a fall at Listowel in September. He had hoped to be back last weekend for a host of Willie Mullins-trained big guns but gave himself an extra week just to be on the safe side.

Blue Lord (8/11 favourite), who would have been second in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at last season’s Cheltenham Festival but for falling at the last when well clear of the eventual runner-up, had clearly done plenty of schooling at home.