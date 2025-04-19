Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Action from the Irish Grand National
Officials at Fairyhouse are optimistic Sunday's card will go ahead

Fairyhouse Saturday card cancelled with inspection called for Sunday

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat April 19, 2025 · 4h ago

Saturday's card at Fairyhouse has been cancelled due to waterlogging and Sunday's meeting is subject to a morning inspection after the course was hit by more rain than expected.

The inspection to determine whether Sunday's card can go ahead is scheduled for 7.30am. The card is set to feature two Grade 1s - the Willowwarm Gold Cup and the Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle.

In a video posted on X, clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "Unfortunately today's meeting has been cancelled. We had double the rain that was forecast overnight. We had a further 21mm of rain overnight and 14mm of rain yesterday. In total since Thursday morning we've had the guts of 60mm of rain.

"If the forecast is right we don't envisage any issues tomorrow. It's currently raining at present but is to ease off at lunchtime.

"Because of the forecast, sometimes you get more than expected, sometimes you don't get enough, that's what you have to work off.

"We'll have a further inspection in the morning at 7.30. Where the ground is raceable it's soft to heavy."

Saturday's meeting at Newton Abbot has passed an inspection and the going is heavy.

The Sporting Life Racing Club

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING