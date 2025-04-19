Fairyhouse Saturday card cancelled with inspection called for Sunday

The inspection to determine whether Sunday's card can go ahead is scheduled for 7.30am. The card is set to feature two Grade 1s - the Willowwarm Gold Cup and the Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle.

In a video posted on X, clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "Unfortunately today's meeting has been cancelled. We had double the rain that was forecast overnight. We had a further 21mm of rain overnight and 14mm of rain yesterday. In total since Thursday morning we've had the guts of 60mm of rain.

"If the forecast is right we don't envisage any issues tomorrow. It's currently raining at present but is to ease off at lunchtime.

"Because of the forecast, sometimes you get more than expected, sometimes you don't get enough, that's what you have to work off.

"We'll have a further inspection in the morning at 7.30. Where the ground is raceable it's soft to heavy."

Saturday's meeting at Newton Abbot has passed an inspection and the going is heavy.