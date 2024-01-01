A review of the pick of the action from Fairyhouse on New Year's Day as Gordon Elliott's Riviere D'etel won the Grade 3 Mares Chase.

Riviere and Kennedy in full flow Riviere D'etel ran them ragged in the closing stages of the Grade 3 John & Chich Fowler Memorial EBF Mares Chase. In receipt of weight from odds-on favourite Allegorie De Vassy, Jack Kennedy pressed for home after a fine leap took his mount to the front four fences from the finish and, although adjusting out to her right at the final three obstacles, the 100/30 chance kept up the gallop to score by a yawning 33 lengths from Allegorie De Vassy (8/13) under Paul Townend. The runner-up's Willie Mullins stable companion Instit (4/1) was a further seven and a half lengths back in third. Betfair slashed the winner in their market for the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, making her 12/1 from 50/1.

The trainer said on irishracing.com: "She'll probably be very hard to place as I'd say going right-handed really suited her. Jack said she loved the ground, he said she stayed very well and we're delighted with her. “I don't know where I'll go with her but I'd love to go right-handed. Cheltenham (in March) wouldn't be out of the question, I'll talk to Noel (Moran, owner) and see what they want to do, but it just mightn't be the right place for her.”

No mistake from Mango The Elliott-trained Mollys Mango enjoyed something of a stroll as the 2/9 favourite delivered without much fuss in the opening Wishing Everyone A Healthy 2024 Mares Hurdle. The six-year-old was pulled-up when a short-priced favourite at Wexford in November but bounced straight back to form and put her class to full use under Jack Kennedy, ultimately drawing right away to win by 17 lengths from Littlebiggie (15/2) in second.

Elliott said: "She was disappointing the last day in Wexford but Jack said she gave him a good feel there today. We'll probably come back here in three weeks time for the Solerina (Hurdle) and try and see if we can get a bit of black-type." Elliott completed a treble when Staffordshire Knot landed the Jump Into January @ Fairyhouse (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race under Harry Swan at 9/4.

Baie too pacey for Elliott's ace Willie Mullins' I Will Be Baie had far too many gears for market rival My Trump Card in the two and a half mile ITM Irish Stallion Trail 12-13 January Maiden Hurdle. The Elliott-trained My Trump Card went off the odds-on favourite on hurdling debut as he brought strong bumper form to the table, but I Will Be Baie also had experience from the NH Flat scene and he ultimately proved the quickest of the pair, scooting past My Trump Card after two-out under Townend and holding the runner-up two and three-quarter lengths at bay at the line. Ah Remy Martin was 38 lengths adrift in third at 12/1. I Will Be Baie was cut to 25/1 from 50/1 by the sponsors for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, while he's 20/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair for the Ballymore.

Mullins' assistant David Casey said on irishracing.com: "It was great, he did it well and jumped well. We weren't sure how he'd handle the heavy ground but Paul said he went through it okay. He said he won well. “He won his point-to-point well and jumped well throughout. Hopefully we'll find a race for him in a few weeks and see where we go from there. “The runner-up (My Trump Card) was a decent winner of the a bumper and had a bit of jumping experience on his side - he set a nice standard so I thought it was a good performance to win." Mullins had another winner on the card with Nick Rockett, successful by seven lengths as the 2/7 favourite in the McInerney Beginners Chase. “He was good. He improved a little bit from his first run, he obviously jumped very well,” said Casey. “He did what you’d hope he would do, with natural progression, today. Paul was very happy and said he was comfortable everywhere. “He’ll get further, that was two-five today and he’d have no issue getting a trip. He’s a good, relaxed horse and jumps very well. The boss will make a plan now.”