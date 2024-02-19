Eyecatching weekend entries including former Triumph Hurdle hero Pentland Hills

Our expert picks out three interesting entries on this Saturday's quality card at Kempton Park.

Pentland Hills (Nicky Henderson) 1.15 Kempton – Coral Racing Club Handicap Hurdle Nicky Henderson has entered half a dozen in the opening 2m5f handicap hurdle at Kempton and none are jocked up at this stage but it’ll be very interesting to see if Pentland Hills is declared. He came onto the radar with a maiden hurdle win at Plumpton this very weekend before following up in the 2019 Triumph Hurdle and confirming himself the best juvenile that season at Aintree a month later. He’s had plenty of issues since and didn’t enjoy a brief stint over fences last season but got back on track with a promising run in second at Doncaster in mid-December. He could have done without being nudged back up 2lb for his troubles but obviously remains very well treated on all of his old form. And if he doesn’t feature among the final declarations this Thursday, it could be worth checking to see if Henderson has popped him in the Coral Cup.

Givemefive (Harry Derham) 1.50 Kempton – Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle Kalif Du Berlais – ‘bought to win Gold Cups’ by all accounts – is no doubt going to be centre of attention in this year’s Adonis but it wouldn’t be a surprise were he given something to think about by Givemefive. Owned by Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell, who are expected to be in attendance believe it or not, the son of Holy Roman Emperor won just once from 11 starts on the Flat for Johnny Murtagh but has looked something of a fearless juvenile since taking to timber this time around and battered 10 rivals in what had looked a competitive race at Warwick last time. He’s well worth stepping up in grade this weekend after that 18-length romp under a penalty and there’s a chance he could be a little overlooked if all eyes are on the Nicholls horse.