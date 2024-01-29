Eyecatching weekend entries in Britain

Matt Brocklebank looks ahead to the domestic action this weekend and picks out five interesting entries at Musselburgh and Sandown.

GIOVINCO (Lucinda Russell) 1.40 Musselburgh – bet365 Frodon Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase Paul Nicholls understandably has a couple of potential runners in this weekend's race named after the now-retired Frodon - Monmiral and Outlaw Peter - but the weights will be topped by GIOVINCO and it looks a good spot for Lucinda Russell’s horse. Last Saturday’s Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase at Cheltenham had been under consideration but connections are probably pleased they didn’t take on the Nicholls-trained Ginny’s Destiny there, with this flat track arguably more to his liking anyway having won his previous chase at Aintree earlier this season. The seven-year-old looked a really nice prospect that day and I refuse to read too much into his pulling up behind Il Est Francais in the Kauto Star at Kempton on Boxing Day. The winner is different class and Giovinco is far better than he was able to show on that occasion for whatever reason. A drop back in trip won’t do any harm here and I can see him getting his campaign right back on track with a positive showing eased in grade.

MAGNA SAM (Alastair Ralph) 2.15 Musselburgh – bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase This time last year MAGNA SAM made a winning start for trainer Alastair Ralph in the Edinburgh National, taking his track record at Musselburgh to 3-3 in the process, and he backed it up with a solid fifth behind Kitty’s Light in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr in April. The unblemished course record here came to an end on his seasonal return at the end of November but Magna Sam definitely looked a little rusty and you’d imagine he’ll have sharpened up a lot for that comeback run. Eased another 2lb in the ratings, he’s now only 4lb higher than for his convincing win over Captain Cattistock last January (replay below) and there is every reason to expect the 10-year-old to be primed for another crack at it on Saturday.

LE PATRON (Gary Moore) 2.35 Sandown – Grade 1 Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase Best Mate won the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown just after the turn of the decade, while in more recent years the likes of Bristol De Mai, Defi Du Seuil, L’Homme Presse and Gerri Colombe (last season) have taken top spot at Sandown in what is typically one of the more winnnable top-class jumps races in Britain. Ireland looks likely to be represented again with Corbetts Cross a slightly surprising runner over this two and a half-mile trip following his second to Grangeclare West over three at Leopardstown’s big Christmas meeting, but the leading home hope looks to be be Gary Moore’s LE PATRON. He started from a lowly base (BHA rating of 113) but is a perfect 3-3 over fences this season, jumping and travelling like a serious animal en route to beating Colonel Harry – who could reoppose - and JPR One in the Grade 1 Henry VII over two miles here last month. The second and third have won Grade 2 races themselves since so there’s substance to the form and Le Patron could be very difficult to reel in again if getting into a rhythm out in front under David Noonan.

Le Patron wins the Henry VIII

FINE MARGIN (Willie Mullins) 3.10 Sandown – Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle Willie Mullins… you could be hearing a lot about him this weekend. Not only does Ireland’s champion trainer look set to totally dominate the Dublin Racing Festival again, he’s got an eye on one of Britain’s big handicap pots at Sandown too. FINE MARGIN came up just short behind the subsequently ill-fated Slate Lane at Haydock in November but it was a massive run on his seasonal/stable debut and a 3lb rise for that looks generous given the third, Crambo, went on to win the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. Fine Margin may stay at home as he’s in the three-mile handicap at Leopardstown too, but the Sandown entry is eyecatching, as is his engagement in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

