Extra Places on the Grand National!

Don't miss the Timeform view and verdict on Saturday's Randox Grand National, on which Sky Bet are paying 6 places instead of 4.
Claims can be made for plenty in a cracking renewal including low-mileage 8-y-o MAHLER MISSION. Kept fresh since a fine second in the Coral Gold Cup, the way he jumped/travelled that day marked him down as one who will be well served by the demands of this race.
Vanillier, second last year, and the improving Meetingofthewaters head the dangers along with last year's hero Corach Rambler who bids to emulate the greats Tiger Roll and Red Rum.
Panda Boy and Delta Work complete the shortlist.
