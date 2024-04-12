Extra Places on the Grand National!

Timeform Verdict: 4.05 Aintree - Randox Grand National

Claims can be made for plenty in a cracking renewal including low-mileage 8-y-o MAHLER MISSION. Kept fresh since a fine second in the Coral Gold Cup, the way he jumped/travelled that day marked him down as one who will be well served by the demands of this race.

Vanillier, second last year, and the improving Meetingofthewaters head the dangers along with last year's hero Corach Rambler who bids to emulate the greats Tiger Roll and Red Rum.

Panda Boy and Delta Work complete the shortlist.