Extra Places on the Grand National!

By Sporting Life
13:23 · FRI April 12, 2024

Don't miss the Timeform view and verdict on Saturday's Randox Grand National, on which Sky Bet are paying 6 places instead of 4.

Timeform Verdict: 4.05 Aintree - Randox Grand National

Claims can be made for plenty in a cracking renewal including low-mileage 8-y-o MAHLER MISSION. Kept fresh since a fine second in the Coral Gold Cup, the way he jumped/travelled that day marked him down as one who will be well served by the demands of this race.

Vanillier, second last year, and the improving Meetingofthewaters head the dangers along with last year's hero Corach Rambler who bids to emulate the greats Tiger Roll and Red Rum.

Panda Boy and Delta Work complete the shortlist.

  1. MAHLER MISSION
  2. Vanillier
  3. Meetingofthewaters

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

