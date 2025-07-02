Expert Panel: Saturday racing tips including Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

Our in-house experts of Ben Linfoot, Andrew Asquith and Matt Brocklebank underline their thoughts ahead of the weekend's quality racing at Sandown and Haydock.

Is there a three-year-old capable of keeping the winning run going for the Classic generation in Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse or are the older horses just too strong? Ben Linfoot: I’m not sure there is. I don’t think there’s an exceptional three-year-old in this race, certainly of the like that has won the Eclipse in years gone by, whereas there looks to be an exceptional older horse in Ombudsman. Key to the confidence behind him is how unexposed he is for his age, the Gosdens allowed to bring him slowly to the boil and they reaped their reward at Royal Ascot. That was just his sixth career run – he’s had four fewer starts than Camille Pissarro – and there could be even more to come. I think he’ll be too good and I’d say Delacroix could be first home from the Classic generation. 10 furlongs looks his trip and he can bounce back from his Derby no show, but I can’t see him beating Ombudsman.

More celebrations to come for the Ombudsman camp?

Andrew Asquith: For me the older horses look far superior in this year's renewal of the Coral-Eclipse. Ombudsman is definitely the one to beat in my opinion, he looked a top-class colt in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and connections have clearly been very happy with him since. Of the three-year-olds, it would be Delacroix who I'd be willing to give another chance to following his below-par effort in the Derby. I think this is his best trip, while the track at Sandown should suit him much better. Aidan O'Brien is also no stranger to getting a horse to quickly bounce back and I think there's more to come from him. Matt Brocklebank: William Buick was right in suggesting Ombudsman 'would have been an unlucky loser' had he not got out in time at Royal Ascot but I just wonder if the horse was a shade flattered by almost being forced to wait and mount his challenge so late. The acceleration he showed was impressive but he looks too short for me at odds-on having been beaten by Almaqam in the Gordon Richards at this course where Aidan O'Brien will have a tactical plan for his three-year-olds. Camille Pissarro is the one I'm drawn to at this point but don't forget Delacroix was only 2/1 for the Derby last month and he's not one to be ignoring either especially as Ryan Moore has kept the faith.

How do you see the race playing out tactically and will it inconvenience anything in particular? BL: There’s not much pace on paper and a lot will depend on the draw. For example, Ombudsman was taken back by William Buick in the Prince Of Wales’s as he drew stall one and there ended up being a strong pace on, but I wouldn’t pigeon-hole him as a hold-up horse on the back of that. He gets the trip well and if Buick thinks he needs riding more prominently on Saturday he could place him more forward early on. I think Ombudsman has the gears to cope with a tactical race and as long as Buick gets him settled I don’t think he’ll be inconvenienced however this is run. AA: I think it may actually be Ryan Moore and Delacroix who goes forward. He made all of the running on his return when beating subsequent dual-Derby winner Lambourn on his reappearance in the Ballysax Stakes. He also raced prominently over a mile last season, so is comfortable up with or making the running and it may well see him to an advantage, too. Whether that advantage is big enough to repel the claims of Ombudsman I’m not so sure, though. Ombudsman looks the complete racehorse for me and having something to aim at will undoubtedly suit him. MB: Timing of the run can often be decisive in the Eclipse, for all that the best horse in the race does tend to emerge on top and it's not like we've seen loads of surprise winners down the years. But we might end up with more of a test of speed than stamina, and I reckon that will suit Ballydoyle's improving French Derby hero, Camille Pissarro. He might just be in the perfect position under Christophe Soumillon when the tempo increases.

Is there a horse you’re sweet on for one of the undercard races at Sandown? BL: Yes, Blue Bolt in the Coral-Distaff. This Blue Point filly is Group 1 entered in the Matron Stakes and she could hardly have been more impressive in her Newbury novice, where the winning distance of one and a quarter lengths could easily have been six. Andrew Balding has won this race a few times and this filly is another Juddmonte three-year-old with serious upside. AA: I think Kerdos is very much the one to beat in the opening Coral Charge. He danced most dances at the top level last season, while the form of his Temple Stakes win also worked out well. He showed the benefit of his reappearance run when not beaten far in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, despite being unruly and getting loose beforehand. Hopefully, he behaves himself on Saturday, and if so I think he’ll have too much for these rivals, while it’s interesting that Christophe Soumillon comes back over for the ride. MB: I've still got a lot of time for Coral Charge contender Shagraan despite his three defeats earlier this season. The horse wasn't best placed on the track when third at Haydock last time out but his earlier handicap form with Rosario at Goodwood and American Affair at York is red-hot. He was only chinned in the final strides on his one previous visit to Sandown so I think the course and the conditions are going to play to his strengths.

