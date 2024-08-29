Expert Panel: Saturday racing preview and tips including Beverley and Sandown

Our team answer some of the key questions ahead of this Saturday's racing in the UK and Ireland.

Do you want to take on favourite Field Of Gold in the Group 3 Sky Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown? Andrew Asquith: Yes! I was very convinced with Matauri Bay when he won at Leicester and his pedigree screams out a potential smart two-year-old – he’s a brother to Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Aunt Pearl and also useful juvenile Dragon Icon. I thought he made a very good impression on his debut, and the runner-up has since come out and finished runner-up in the Convivial at York, finishing behind another above-average Ralph Beckett-trained juvenile. Matauri Bay overcame inexperience and, given how well he was on top at the line suggests to me he’s a pattern-class colt, so much so I put him up in my Weekend View column. Matt Brocklebank: There was a time when you’d be looking at this race and almost expect the Gosden favourite to deliver the goods but, for a multitude of reasons, it’s tempting to look for a spot of value in opposition, for all that the Newmarket maiden he won has worked out quite well since. Like Andy above, I couldn’t really fault Matauri Bay’s debut win at Leicester, while Tiger Mask looks quite a big price, but the way Royal Playwright went through his Salisbury race smacked of a smart horse too and I think he’s a big player. A half-brother to last week’s York winner See The Fire, he’s bred to improve with age but his evident class saw him through on debut and he must be held in high regard to come straight here for a race the Andrew Balding yard has had success in before. Kameko was denied before going on to win Group 1s and I wouldn’t be shocked if Royal Playwright was the stable’s number one two-year-old prospect come the end of the year, with races like the Royal Lodge and Futurity Trophy possibly in the mix if all goes to plan on Saturday. Ben Linfoot: I’m not in a mad rush to take him on, I must admit. I really liked how he improved significantly from his debut to run out a ready winner of what looked a good maiden on Newmarket’s July Course and the form of those in behind is beginning to work out well. The two once-raced horses look the most potent threats as the lads have highlighted, but they will have to improve to beat Field Of Gold and he has untapped potential himself, as well as that extra race experience which could be vital in the final analysis.

Racing Podcast: Definitely Might Be

Does Tamfana have the gears to drop back to a mile and win the Group 3 Sky Bet Atalanta Stakes on the same card? Andrew Asquith: I’m not so convinced. She stands out a mile on form – she’s 7lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings – but she is another favourite I’ve taken on in my Weekend View column. I know she’s been running creditably in Group 1 company, but her last start was over a mile and a half, while the time before was a mile and a quarter in the French Oaks, and while she seemingly didn’t stay well enough in the former race, I thought she got the mile and a quarter well. The one I landed on was Doom, who is a superbly-bred filly, out of Dank, who actually won this race in 2012, and she got better with age, which Doom appears to be doing. Her form behind Friendly Soul last time is solid and it is encouraging that in her last two efforts she’s produced a career best. I think there’s even more to come from her and she’s a strong opponent to Tamfana. Matt Brocklebank: I just fear for a horse like Tamfana slightly as you could certainly argue they’re struggling to find her ideal distance having understandably moved up in trip following the eyecatching efforts over seven furlongs and a mile at the start of her Classic campaign. Twelve furlongs was seemingly too far last time but I’m not convinced she’s a miler either and she’s a very skinny price so looks a shade vulnerable. Doha looks more likely to appreciate a drop to this distance as there was a brief moment I thought she was going to play a big part in the Nassau Stakes, form that certainly wasn’t let down by both See The Fire and Emily Upjohn at York last week. I wish there was a bit more pace in the race as it can be hard to make up ground late in the day at Sandown if they don't go very quickly early on. Ben Linfoot: I think she’ll probably be okay in this company at this track for this trainer. David Menuisier has a fabulous record at Sandown, where he’s got an overall strike-rate of 22%, and his yard is ticking along nicely. He looks to have found a winning opportunity for Tamfana here given her class advantage and the 6lb weight-for-age she gets from the older fillies. After all, she was beaten a length in a 1000 Guineas and she’s not taking on any rivals of that ilk here, while the stiff finish plays to her strengths. I’d be surprised if she didn’t outclass them under Oisin Murphy.

Watch the Prix de Diane at Chantilly where Tamfana was third

It’s interesting to see Absurde at Chester in the Listed Virgin Bet Chester Stakes, what are you expecting from him? Andrew Asquith: It is very interesting, I think Willie Mullins has only ever had four runners at Chester, each of them coming in the Chester Cup, and the last two were in 2019. So you have to take notice that he’s sending Absurde here. He won the County Hurdle well at the Cheltenham Festival in March and had a pipe-opener in an Irish St Leger Trial at the Curragh earlier this month. He was beaten 31 lengths that day, though, and is reportedly being aimed at the Melbourne Cup once again. He’s another I’ve taken on in my Weekend View column – this could all end badly – with Real Dream, who I’m sure has more to offer as a stayer. His last run was too bad to be true, but he’s looked promising on his previous starts at this trip, and it’s interesting that he’s had a breathing operation since last seen. I’m of the opinion he’s got even more to offer as a lightly-raced five-year-old and he could hardly be in better hands. Matt Brocklebank: Well, you can bet there’s a masterplan of some sort at play here given who trains him. Perhaps he needs to start earning a shot at the Melbourne Cup and this looks a reasonable opportunity to gain a bit of confidence again after a pretty limp comeback run behind St Leger-bound Grosvenor Square at the Curragh. It’s clearly no gimme, though, with Caius Chorister of great interest down in class and Absurde can surely only be watched at this stage. Ben Linfoot: I’m expecting to see a much-improved version of Absurde compared to the one we saw weaken tamely at the Curragh two weeks ago. That run was his first in over five months and he clearly needed the outing, so this looks the next step on his road back to Flemington and you have to think this is all part of the Melbourne Cup plan given he should learn a bit, even at the age of six, from being on Chester’s left-handed turning track for the first time in his career. I’m not sure he’s a bet on Saturday, but I’m looking forward to seeing how he runs. WATCH: Absurde wins the 2023 Sky Bet Ebor at York

What’s your angle in the Listed William Hill Beverley Bullet? Andrew Asquith: A small field so the draw shouldn’t matter much. My angle is to side with the improving three-year-old Staincliff, whose form when winning at Newcastle last season has worked out well, beating no less than three next-time-out winners who are all now useful. He looked potentially smart when landing the odds on his return at Windsor earlier this month, settling matters very quickly back at five furlongs in a good time and timefigure. There should be even more to come from him and I’d fancy him to improve past the standard setters and he looks like being a fair price. His draw in stall 2 is also encouraging and a three-year-old won the Bullet last season. Matt Brocklebank: I’m dead keen to oppose the three-year-olds here, not that I’ve got a huge amount against Blue Storm and Staincliff as far as their future prospects go – I just feel both will be better served by bigger fields and a stronger gallop. It’s a little bit surprising how little genuine early speed is actually signed on for this five-furlong test and Democracy Dilemma might get a dream passage out in front with very little early pressure on him. Trainer Robert Cowell is, admittedly, on a bit of a cold run (two winners from 48 UK runners in July/August) but a couple have run very well in defeat lately, including Democracy Dilemma when beaten a length off a mark of 104 in a York handicap last week. He’s got pace to burn and I like the booking of course veteran Tom Eaves (826 rides at Beverley), who won this event on Tangerine Trees back in 2011. Ben Linfoot: I think Michael Dods’ Commanche Falls is better than his official rating of 107 given what we saw from him at York last week and it’s not reflected in the prices for my money. Rated 113 at his peak, he looks to be operating at a similar level judging by the York run, where he was short of room, as well as his second behind Nunthorpe runner-up Believing in June when giving her 8lb. I think this testing five furlongs will suit him well and he can follow in the footsteps of his half-brother, Dakota Gold, who won this race in 2020.

