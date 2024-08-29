Sky Bet Solario Stakes preview and tips: Andrew Balding could hold the key

Matt Brocklebank looks ahead to a quality edition of the Group 3 Sky Bet Solario Stakes and nominates his best bet for the Sandown feature.
Had four runs already and he's officially rated 99 but not convinced he’s quite run up to that level on his two most recent outings, not seeing it out on his sole start at this seven-furlong trip when fifth of seven in Goodwood's Vintage Stakes. No shame in his three-length sixth of 20 in the big sales race at York last week, staying on at the finish, but several others in this line-up look better long-term prospects.
Bumped into subsequent Listed winner New Century when third on Doncaster debut in June, not helped by getting restless in the stalls and consequently missing the break. Did stay on in eyecatching fashion there, though, and he delivered on that potential with a thundering maiden success on the July Course at Newmarket last month. Timeform clearly impressed with that (110p) and have him 4lb clear on adjusted figures here so while a mile will possibly suit better further down the line, he’s clearly a significant player on Saturday.
Debut third to Wimbledon Hawkeye reads well in light of that one’s subsequent effort in the Acomb Stakes at York (split The Lion In Winter and Ruling Court) and Hott Shott duly improved to dead-heat for first in a Goodwood maiden early this month, finishing with a flourish. The ‘other winner’ shaped very well in a York nursery last week too so hard to crab his body of work to this point, but might find one or two too smart at this stage of his development.
Lope De Vega colt who cost 500,000gns at Tatts October Book 1 last autumn and made no mistake when well-backed 2/1 favourite on Leicester debut over this trip earlier in August. The runner-up has since finished second again to Angelo Buonarroti in the Convivial Maiden at York which puts a bit of gloss on the performance and he’s clearly in the right hands to progress. Will stay a mile (and probably beyond) in time but travelled quite stylishly first time out and quickened when asked on good to firm ground. Another really nice prospect for the yard.
Looked an above-average juvenile when beating Original Outlaw (runner-up in a Goodwood nursery off mark of 80 since) first time out in a seven-furlong Salisbury novice event in the middle of last month. Some quality horses have won that race (Pyledriver among them) and he’s been kept fresh for an immediate step up to Group level which looks something of a statement of intent. Trainer won the Solario in 2016 and had the second in 2019 (Guineas winner Kameko) and 2020 so this one is seemingly held in high regard and is bred to be very good.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
One of the more experienced/exposed colts in the field but the numbers show he’s improved with every visit to the racecourse and it would come as no surprise to see this Champagne Stakes and Mill Reef entry keep building well into the autumn. He was taken on for the lead in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood and just appeared to find that track sharp enough in the end, ultimately finishing alongside subsequent Gimcrack hero Cool Hoof Luke (the one who had pestered him up front) in fourth. This stiffer track will play to his strengths and his form entitles him to plenty of respect.
Pretty moderate debut run over six furlongs at Goodwood was consigned to the past when upped to seven in a Haydock maiden later in June and a couple of subsequent winners have emerged from that event. Son of Churchill was a shade keen early but appeared to score with more in hand than the official margin (short-head) and no surprise if he steps up on that bare form on his third outing. Whether he’ll find the requisite improvement to win a Group 3 is another matter entirely. Opposable on balance.
Shaped with a good deal of promise when beaten a quarter of a length on debut over seven furlongs at Kempton earlier this month, missing the break but almost running down Ralph Beckett’s well-bred newcomer (and 11/10 favourite) Amiloc, who was in receipt of 2lb from the second and made all of the running from stall two. Form looks respectable given the fourth has won a novice back at the same venue subsequently and Zou’s Your Daddy will almost certainly be winning races at some stage. Saturday’s race is a big jump up, though, and he can only be watched for the time being.
Click here to place your bets on the Sky Bet Solario Stakes
The race arguably revolves around Field Of Gold who looks quite an important colt for the Gosdens with a view to 2025, but he’s not the only promising sort in this field and there’s probably better value to be had elsewhere, with Matauri Bay and ROYAL PLAYWRIGHT looking particularly smart prospects in opposition.
Andrew Balding’s two-year-olds typically improve stacks for a run which says a lot about Royal Playwright as he oozed class when winning a traditionally warm Salisbury novice at the first time of asking. He’s a half-brother to last week’s York heroine See The Fire, among other quality performers by his Group 1-winning dam Arabian Queen, and there’s a good chance he comes right up to scratch both this year and next.
Tiger Mask is the other one to consider closely at the prices as his York/Ascot form from earlier in the season is strong and he left the impression he still had more to offer when fourth at Goodwood last time.
Published at 1220 BST on 29/08/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.