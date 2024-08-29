Sky Bet Solario Stakes preview and tips: Andrew Balding could hold the key

Matt Brocklebank looks ahead to a quality edition of the Group 3 Sky Bet Solario Stakes and nominates his best bet for the Sandown feature.

An Outlaw’s Grace (Trainer: Richard Hannon) Had four runs already and he's officially rated 99 but not convinced he’s quite run up to that level on his two most recent outings, not seeing it out on his sole start at this seven-furlong trip when fifth of seven in Goodwood's Vintage Stakes. No shame in his three-length sixth of 20 in the big sales race at York last week, staying on at the finish, but several others in this line-up look better long-term prospects.

Field Of Gold (John & Thady Gosden) Bumped into subsequent Listed winner New Century when third on Doncaster debut in June, not helped by getting restless in the stalls and consequently missing the break. Did stay on in eyecatching fashion there, though, and he delivered on that potential with a thundering maiden success on the July Course at Newmarket last month. Timeform clearly impressed with that (110p) and have him 4lb clear on adjusted figures here so while a mile will possibly suit better further down the line, he’s clearly a significant player on Saturday.

Hott Shott (Richard Hughes) Debut third to Wimbledon Hawkeye reads well in light of that one’s subsequent effort in the Acomb Stakes at York (split The Lion In Winter and Ruling Court) and Hott Shott duly improved to dead-heat for first in a Goodwood maiden early this month, finishing with a flourish. The ‘other winner’ shaped very well in a York nursery last week too so hard to crab his body of work to this point, but might find one or two too smart at this stage of his development.

Matauri Bay (Ralph Beckett) Lope De Vega colt who cost 500,000gns at Tatts October Book 1 last autumn and made no mistake when well-backed 2/1 favourite on Leicester debut over this trip earlier in August. The runner-up has since finished second again to Angelo Buonarroti in the Convivial Maiden at York which puts a bit of gloss on the performance and he’s clearly in the right hands to progress. Will stay a mile (and probably beyond) in time but travelled quite stylishly first time out and quickened when asked on good to firm ground. Another really nice prospect for the yard.

Royal Playwright (Andrew Balding) Looked an above-average juvenile when beating Original Outlaw (runner-up in a Goodwood nursery off mark of 80 since) first time out in a seven-furlong Salisbury novice event in the middle of last month. Some quality horses have won that race (Pyledriver among them) and he’s been kept fresh for an immediate step up to Group level which looks something of a statement of intent. Trainer won the Solario in 2016 and had the second in 2019 (Guineas winner Kameko) and 2020 so this one is seemingly held in high regard and is bred to be very good.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Tiger Mask (Karl Burke) One of the more experienced/exposed colts in the field but the numbers show he’s improved with every visit to the racecourse and it would come as no surprise to see this Champagne Stakes and Mill Reef entry keep building well into the autumn. He was taken on for the lead in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood and just appeared to find that track sharp enough in the end, ultimately finishing alongside subsequent Gimcrack hero Cool Hoof Luke (the one who had pestered him up front) in fourth. This stiffer track will play to his strengths and his form entitles him to plenty of respect.

Victory Sound (Charles Hills) Pretty moderate debut run over six furlongs at Goodwood was consigned to the past when upped to seven in a Haydock maiden later in June and a couple of subsequent winners have emerged from that event. Son of Churchill was a shade keen early but appeared to score with more in hand than the official margin (short-head) and no surprise if he steps up on that bare form on his third outing. Whether he’ll find the requisite improvement to win a Group 3 is another matter entirely. Opposable on balance.

Zou’s Your Daddy (Simon Pearce) Shaped with a good deal of promise when beaten a quarter of a length on debut over seven furlongs at Kempton earlier this month, missing the break but almost running down Ralph Beckett’s well-bred newcomer (and 11/10 favourite) Amiloc, who was in receipt of 2lb from the second and made all of the running from stall two. Form looks respectable given the fourth has won a novice back at the same venue subsequently and Zou’s Your Daddy will almost certainly be winning races at some stage. Saturday’s race is a big jump up, though, and he can only be watched for the time being.