Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Sandown and Chester on Saturday

Andrew Asquith has looked over the entries this weekend and has picked out three recommended bets at Sandown and Chester.

Weekend View: Saturday August 31 1pt win Doom in the 2.25 Sandown at 10/1 (bet365, William Hill) 1pt win Matauri Bay in the 3.35 Sandown at 7/1 (Ladbrokes, Betfred, Boylesports, Coral) 1pt win Real Dream in the 3.15 Sandown at 9/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There are a couple of pattern races at Sandown this weekend and Tamfana, who ran a mighty race in the 1000 Guineas (very much caught the eye) has been installed a short-priced favourite for the Atalanta Stakes. I’m pretty keen to take her on at such odds, however, as she hasn’t had many excuses on her last two efforts – albeit in Group 1 company – while both have been over further and whether dropping back to a mile will suit I’m not sure. Rolica wasn’t far behind her in the Guineas and has to be respected, but she has a tendency not to settle, which is a slight concern, and the horse who makes most appeal to me is the rock-solid DOOM. She’s a four-year-old, but that age group have won this race six times since 2013, and I like the form of her second-place finish to Friendly Soul in the Valiant Stakes at Ascot last time. Friendly Soul looks a Group 1 filly and has gone on to win at Group 2 level in France since, while Soprano, who finished fourth that day, also won a Group 3 next time, so there is some substance there. Doom did little wrong at Ascot, always well positioned tracking Friendly Soul, but just unable to go with that rival when she quickened from the front entering the final furlong. Doom held off all other challenges, though, and her attitude will continue to stand her in good stead. Furthermore, she is out of Dank, who incidentally won this race as a three-year-old in 2012, and she also got better with age. It is encouraging that her last two starts have produced career-best efforts and there could yet be even more to come from Doom.

The Solario Stakes later on the card has been won by some nice types in recent years, notably Kingman, Masar and Too Darn Hot and I was very taken with MATAURI BAY when he made a winning debut at Leicester earlier this month. Ralph Beckett has had an excellent month with his two-year-olds, unleashing several with bags of potential, and Matauri Bay is also bred to excel as a juvenile, too. He is a brother to Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Aunt Pearl and Dragon Icon, both of whom won on their debut. Matauri Bay attracted support ahead of his debut which contained several well-bred newcomers and he overcame a tardy start to win impressively at the line. He travelled into the race nicely and picked up well when asked, going around a length clear, not doing much once in front, but changing his legs in the final 100 yards and finding another gear to be readily on top at the line. The runner-up has come out and ran a belter since in the Convivial at York, beaten only by another promising Ralph Beckett-trained horse, so the form looks useful, and Matauri Bay looks a sure-fire improver. He also holds entries in the Royal Lodge and Dewhurst Stakes later in the year, suggesting he’s held in high regard, and judged by the manner of his debut success, he’s well up to a crack at this prize and I think 7/1 is fair enough.

Over at Chester, I also want to take on another couple of horses who are short in the betting for the Chester Stakes. Hamish has been put in favourite with Caius Chorister not far behind him in the betting. The concern for Hamish would be the likely ground, as there are a couple of showers forecast, but not enough to suggest that it will change the ground much, and the going is currently good to firm, good in places. Hamish is at his best when he can get his toe in, while he was also disappointing when turned over at odds-on last time. Caius Chorister has some solid form to her name in pattern company this season, so has to be strongly respected dropping in class a little, but she hasn’t been at her best on her last two starts, failing to settle at Goodwood last time. One horse in this field who I’m pretty sure we haven’t seen the best of yet is the Sir Michael Stoute-trained REAL DREAM. He is lightly raced for his age, and became yet another horse from this yard to progress well as a four-year-old last season, winning a couple of handicaps and also finishing a good third in the Mallard. He took another step forward when finishing runner-up on his return in a handicap over a mile and a half at Newmarket in May, pulling clear of the remainder with the unexposed winner and that race has produced several subsequent winners. That trip is also a minimum for him and he started co-favourite for a listed event at York when last seen in June. That clearly wasn’t his running, though, beaten quite a way out from home, so it is probably best to put a line through that effort. He has been given a nice break since and much better is expected now, representing a trainer that has a fantastic record of improving horses with age. He is very much unexposed at this sort of trip and, based on his run at Newmarket, he is still progressing, and the level he ran to that day suggests he’s at least up to listed class. Preview posted at 1545 BST on 27/08/2024