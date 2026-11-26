David Ord, Nic Doggett and John Ingles form the panel this week as we ask them some key questions ahead of the weekend.

An interesting Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on Friday – how do you see it? Nic Doggett: We know a lot about some of the old faces don't we? But it's worth pointing out that Impose Toi had no penalty when enhancing his fine record fresh in this race 12 months ago. It looks the perfect starting point for LE FRIMEUR, whose uncomplicated style of racing could be key in a race that could turn tactical. I think he's probably good enough to cope with his half-Grade 1 penalty on this reappearance, too. The one horse who strikes me as too big a price is LAVIDA AVIDA. She coped well with a falsely-run race when an honourable second to Strong Leader at Wetherby on her reappearance, has a good turn of foot on quick ground, and is weighted to turn the tables on her Pertemps conqueror Supremely West. John Ingles: There’s no stand-out in the ratings with last season’s Cleeve Hurdle winner Ma Shantou just about coming out on top. He beat Impose Toi into second on that occasion, but last year’s winner of both this race and the Long Walk went off the boil after the turn of the year last season and should be more of a threat returning fresh here. Strong Leader is closely matched with Impose Toi, chasing him home both here and at Ascot and, like twelve months ago, has a winning return at Wetherby under his belt. Soldier Reeves and the unbeaten Le Frimeur bring new blood to the division as last season’s novices, but this looks an opportunity for STRONG LEADER to turn the tables on Impose Toi on better terms than last year. David Ord: It's a cracking renewal. Strong Leader and Impose Toi are the last two winners, Ma Shantou looked to be the emerging force in the division until the wheels came off in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham and it will be fascinating to see how Caldwell Potter shapes on his return from a season on the sidelines. But I like the two novices here, Punchestown Grade One winner Le Frimeur and SOLDIER REEVES, with preference for the latter. He outran odds of 150/1 when fourth behind King Rasko Grey in the Turners at Cheltenham and backed that up by finding only stablemate Bossman Jack too quick at Aintree. Everything suggests he's going to improve for stepping up to three miles and he's not far behind the established stars on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings already.

Give us a horse towards the top of your shortlist for the Coral Gold Cup? DO: Spoiler alert but I'm going to come across as a Skelton fanboy this week as I really like MR HOPE STREET. He's completely unexposed as a stayer and only five pounds higher than when winning a competitive handicap at Aintree in the spring. He's well served by a very strong pace which he seems sure to get on Saturday, has a lovely racing weight and is one of those in the race capable of progressing again this term. ND: The handicapper has definitely taken a chance by not raising Wendigo for successfully giving 10lb to the now 152-rated Potters Charm at Carlisle, but ROAD TO HOME is at the top of my list, though I do think his price is starting to get down to where it should having been a bit bigger earlier in the week. He stays well, jumps well, and his reappearance win over shorter was extremely positive given how much runners from Closutton were appearing to need their first starts. With the stable now hitting stride, I think this prominent racer will be hard to beat. JI: WENDIGO looks the worthy favourite, being clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and with further improvement likely. He has the ideal profile for the race as a second-season chaser, won the John Francome at this meeting last year and wasn’t far behind the best novices, coming down at the last in the Brown Advisory when in the process of showing smart form. His successful return at Carlisle despite a shorter than ideal trip looked a perfect start to his campaign, especially with this race in mind. Jamie Snowden won the Coral Gold Cup with Dataslrightgino three years ago and Wendigo can give him another.

Our team discuss Wendigo's Newbury chances

Can either Mydaddypaddy or Idaho Sun lay down a Champion Hurdle marker this weekend? ND: Mydaddypaddy is already second favourite, so all eyes will be on him at Newcastle, but is there a chance that GOLDEN ACE might get the jump on both he and Alexei if they're ridden patiently? With Wilful out, I can't see loads of pace elsewhere in the entries, and Jeremy Scott's stable star caught my eye at Carlisle when needing the run. I fancy her to defend her crown, which in turn would mean the big two would probably drift in the ante-post market for March. Idaho Sun is a different conundrum. Epatante was probably the most recent to throw her hat into the Champion Hurdle ring with a Gerry Feilden win in 2019, while her stablemate L'Ami Serge had illustrated his Supreme claims when winning it as a novice in 2015. The Champion Hurdle division as a whole is weak, but Lossiemouth isn't, so I think Idaho Sun would have to produce a similarly dominant performance to those two in order to make a real impression. DO: I'll be disappointed if MYDADDYPADDY doesn't emerge as the best of British in the Fighting Fifth as he looks to have a lot of the qualities you need to make up into a proper Grade One two-mile hurdler. Golden Ace and Alexi have a race-fitness advantage over him but lack his scope to rate higher. Idaho Sun beat Dan Skelton's charge in the Formby at Aintree on Boxing Day and is a high-class prospect himself. But that was a strange race with the hurdles in the home-straight being dolled off. I think the Skelton horse is more likely to develop into a danger to Lossiemouth but if his rival successfully concedes weight all round in the Gerry Feilden and wins with authority, then he's in the conversation too. JI: Mydaddypaddy is already clear second favourite in the Champion Hurdle betting behind Lossiemouth but you’d imagine if he can improve past the race-fit Alexei in the Fighting Fifth, and he wouldn’t have to find much improvement to do so, then his odds would be trimmed a bit. Idaho Sun has more scope to shorten odds his for the Champion Hurdle as a 20/1 shot at present, and while his task in the Gerry Feilden won’t be straightforward giving weight all round after eleven months off, he’d clearly have to be taken more seriously as a Champion Hurdle contender if doing so. His trainer Harry Fry has already handled one who completed that double, though he wasn’t officially Rock On Ruby’s trainer at the time.

Harry Skelton with his thoughts on Mydaddypaddy