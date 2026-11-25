Harry Skelton is looking forward to his two high-profile rides at Newcastle on Saturday.
Mydaddypaddy is on course to make his seasonal reappearance in the Bowmer And Kirkland We Build As One Fighting Fifth Hurdle and connections hope last season’s Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle third can develop into a legitimate Unibet Champion Hurdle contender in the coming months.
Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the jockey said: "Obviously the race is just thinning out a little bit, Wilful is out, but there are still some decent horses in there.
"You’re into open company. Golden Ace, she’s done what she’s done and we’re stepping up to her level, she’s getting the weight too. We’ve been very happy with him, he’s been training well all autumn and hopefully we can go there, have a good positive run, and we’d like to end up in the Champion Hurdle, for sure.
"Hopefully this is one of the stepping stones along the way to that.”
Skelton will be also be board the once high-class Il Est Francais who joined the team over the summer. He runs in the SES Engineering Powering Past The Rehearsal Handicap Chase having finished fifth on his first start for the team at Ffos Las in October.
“He ran nicely at Ffos Las without blowing anyone away but let’s remember that horse had three pulled-ups before he came to us and had fallen off the edge of a cliff. So, we’re putting the pieces back together and at home everything has been going well," he said.
“He went nicely this morning and if I’m completely honest we haven’t looked under the bonnet, we haven’t gone to find anything that we need to see. We’ve just to keep him in the right frame of mind and have as little pressure on him as possible.
"Then hopefully he can go to the track and keep on improving. If does that, he’ll run an improved race from Ffos Las, and if he happens to do that he could then improve again at Christmas-time. But the one thing that horse doesn’t need right now is any pressure. He hasn’t had that and is going the right way at home."
Before that Skelton is looking forward to the ride on Soldier Reeves in the Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on Friday.
He too is stepping into open company for the first time after a novice campaign which culminated in a second-placed finish behind stablemate Bossman Jack in the Grade One Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.
“He’s a good horse, had good form last season and got better all year," said Skelton. "He can be quite headstrong but once you actually get going in the race, and if they’re going a good gallop, he settles well. He’s more of a handful to be honest before and after a race but I do think he’s a good horse and last year he had some good form. He’s got to step up again, but I think it’s an open division and he deserves to be in there to throw his hat into the ring.”
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