The son of Karaktar will be owner JP McManus's sole representative in the Grade 1 feature after Inothewayurthinkin and Jagwar's stablemate at Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero's yard were not declared.

He hasn't raced since the Randox Grand National at Aintree in April but had been progressing through the handicap ranks before failing to complete as a well-backed 17/2 chance on Merseyside, and despite stepping up to the highest level for the first time, his joint-trainer Greenall is looking forward to getting the season started with one of his stable stars.

Speaking on a Thursday media call organised by The Jockey Club, Greenall said: “It’ll be great to see Jagwar running, I think the track will really suit him. He's used to having to run a really big field, big handicaps at Cheltenham and then in the National which just can put his jumping under pressure.

"I know they're not going to go steady on Saturday but I think just having a little bit more room will help Harry Cobden. He’s schooled him at home and he seems to get on really well with him, he’s a rider with lots of confidence. His jumping has let him down but he has got a massive engine, he works so much better than Iroko, for instance, who is rated several pounds higher than him.

“With his mark (official rating of 155), the top two in the market are 10 to 11lb higher than him, but I just feel when you're in a race like that, if either them or any of the others maybe find the ground a little bit too lively then you should have a chance."

Jagwar has undergone a minor breathing operation since unseating Mark Walsh at the 19th fence in the National and Greenall is hopeful that might help eke out a little more improvement from the seven-year-old.

“It’s hard to say his wind was stopping him, but obviously as he was going up the handicap, you just need to make sure everything's A1," he said. "Hopefully there's still a bit of improvement with him. He just occasionally made a little bit of a whistle, so we just gave him a wind op which, at this level, if it makes a small bit of difference then it could be the making of him.

"I just want to see Harry have a good relationship with him, get in a nice rhythm and finish his race. I think on the ground, everything's in his favour really. So to see him jump well, be there turning in and keep going up the straight (is what we'd ideally like to see)."