Oliver Greenall hopes Jagwar can do himself justice under Harry Cobden for the first time in Saturday's Betfair Chase at Haydock.
The son of Karaktar will be owner JP McManus's sole representative in the Grade 1 feature after Inothewayurthinkin and Jagwar's stablemate at Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero's yard were not declared.
He hasn't raced since the Randox Grand National at Aintree in April but had been progressing through the handicap ranks before failing to complete as a well-backed 17/2 chance on Merseyside, and despite stepping up to the highest level for the first time, his joint-trainer Greenall is looking forward to getting the season started with one of his stable stars.
Speaking on a Thursday media call organised by The Jockey Club, Greenall said: “It’ll be great to see Jagwar running, I think the track will really suit him. He's used to having to run a really big field, big handicaps at Cheltenham and then in the National which just can put his jumping under pressure.
"I know they're not going to go steady on Saturday but I think just having a little bit more room will help Harry Cobden. He’s schooled him at home and he seems to get on really well with him, he’s a rider with lots of confidence. His jumping has let him down but he has got a massive engine, he works so much better than Iroko, for instance, who is rated several pounds higher than him.
“With his mark (official rating of 155), the top two in the market are 10 to 11lb higher than him, but I just feel when you're in a race like that, if either them or any of the others maybe find the ground a little bit too lively then you should have a chance."
Jagwar has undergone a minor breathing operation since unseating Mark Walsh at the 19th fence in the National and Greenall is hopeful that might help eke out a little more improvement from the seven-year-old.
“It’s hard to say his wind was stopping him, but obviously as he was going up the handicap, you just need to make sure everything's A1," he said. "Hopefully there's still a bit of improvement with him. He just occasionally made a little bit of a whistle, so we just gave him a wind op which, at this level, if it makes a small bit of difference then it could be the making of him.
"I just want to see Harry have a good relationship with him, get in a nice rhythm and finish his race. I think on the ground, everything's in his favour really. So to see him jump well, be there turning in and keep going up the straight (is what we'd ideally like to see)."
Regarding March's near-miss when second to Johnnywho in the Ultima Handicap Chase (replay in full below), Greenall added: "It's hard for him, especially in Cheltenham on the Old Course, it's just quite tight for him and very up and down, and it's hard for him to find a rhythm. He just didn't jump well at all and when a horse is making mistakes like that, it can really knock the wind out their sails and it can make it hard until they finish their races.
"We're just hoping, if you can get into a nice rhythm around Haydock and make lengths at his fences rather than lose lengths then it could make a massive difference."
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In terms of where Jagwar might show up next if all goes according to plan against the likes of Grey Dawning, Affordale Fury and Salver at the weekend, Greenall has indicated the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day would be a desirable target.
“I suppose this will give us a really good indication as to where we go," he said. "Whether we stay at this level or if we drop back down into handicaps. We'll just have to see really, if he went around well and finished first, second or maybe third, he could go to the King George.
“I think that would be another track that would really suit him. Obviously, it'd be a bigger field but the ground and the track should really suit."
There is one small caveat regarding Jagwar's readiness for Saturday's top-class mission and, like many in the same boat, the trainer admits they have been struggling to get meaningful work into their horses on the grass due to unseasonably dry conditions.
“Some of our horses have been needing the run. We normally would have worked Iroko and Jagwar at least twice on the grass at home and they probably would have gone to Bangor or to Haydock to work on the grass," said Greenall.
“We haven't been able to do that, we’ve been able to take them to Hugo Palmer’s to work on his all-weather gallop, but that’s the only worry. They've done loads of work but just haven't done that work on the grass that they would normally have had because it's been too firm. But like I say, they’ve been to Hugo Palmer’s last Saturday which got them away in the lorry, so fingers crossed he should be fit enough."
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