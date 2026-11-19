Inothewayurthinkin wasn't the only defection from Ireland with Henry de Bromhead taking out Heart Wood and The Big Westerner, while Joseph O'Brien did not declare former King George hero Banbridge.

“We’re really happy with him at home, he’s in good form and we would have loved to get him started this weekend. It’s unfortunate."

“The Savills is an option for his first run, but we wouldn’t rule out the Cotswold Chase in January. We’ll keep an open mind.

"Unfortunately, there aren’t many options before Christmastime now. As much as we’d love to get him started, there aren’t many races for him. We’d have loved to run, but we couldn’t risk him on that ground.

Cromwell said in his William Hill blog: “Our reason for not declaring Inothewayurthinkin at Haydock is the ground. It’s going to be good ground because they haven’t put enough water on, and they weren’t intending to.

Cromwell was said to be targeting Saturday's Grade 1 at Haydock with the JP McManus-owned horse but had expressed his wish for more rain in the build-up.

Paul Nicholls also decided against the race for Caldwell Potter, while Iroko, also owned by McManus, won't run for Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero.

Greenall said on a press call organised by The Jockey Club: "I don't they're likely to get much more rain, so I think the ground is probably going to be what it is now (Good, Good to Soft in places). It is a real shame for Iroko. He's in at Newbury for the Coral Gold Cup next Saturday but that's obviously a competitive, big handicap. It would have been nice to have started off in something like this, in a smaller field, and to get a bit of a gauge.

"It's tough but it looked like it would have been a nice chance for Iroko on Saturday to just fit in for the rest of the season. We'll just have to see, there aren't many options for him."

Greenall & Josh Guerriero rely on Jagwar for McManus, the seven-year-old one of six rivals left to take on reigning champion Grey Dawning.

The field is completed by Affordale Fury for Noel Meade, Gorgeous Tom for De Bromhead, Handstands for Ben Pauling, Konfusion for Joel Parkinson & Sue Smith and Salver from the yard of Jamie Moore & Josh Moore.

De Bromhead told Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Gorgeous Tom won really well at Punchestown on his last run, he's obviously done very well in good handicaps but we just felt that now is the time to step up and see how we got on.

"He seems in good form and I think the nice ground that we're hopefully going to get there will help him."

The trainer is happy to sit and wait for the time being with Ryanair Chase winner Heart Wood, who is set to have an entry in the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

"Heart Wood will definitely be entered in the King George and at some stage we want to go and see how we get on over three miles. It just wasn't working out this weekend so we'll aim for Christmas.

"He runs well fresh."

Over at Ascot, Lulamba was declared for the Ladbrokes 1965 Chase where he will take on four rivals.