Eustace working back from QEII date with Queen Anne hero Docklands

Course specialist Docklands gave Eustace the perfect start to proceedings when landing the opening Queen Anne Stakes on day one, getting the better of Rosallion in a photo finish, and a return to Ascot later in the season would appear to be a priority, although a trip to France could be in the office before then.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport , the trainer said: "Docklands seems to have come out of winning the Queen Anne well. He’s back and being ridden, and in all likelihood, he’ll go to France for the Prix Jacques Le Marois in August. He obviously thrives over the straight mile, so Deauville ought to suit him, and we’ll be building him up for a tilt at that.

“The obvious target beyond the Marois would be to head back to Ascot for the QEII on Champions Day. He does take his racing notably well, though, so there may be other races in between Deauville and Ascot for him.

“Having landed the Queen Anne, he obviously earned a berth into the Breeders’ Cup Mile. That race wouldn’t look to be his ideal conditions, but we’ll have a chat with Terry (Henderson, Director of OTI Racing) and see how we feel about a trip to the US."

'The stuff of dreams'

Eustace doubled up at Ascot courtesy of Time For Sandals' surprise victory in the Commonwealth Cup.

He said of the filly: "Her victory in the Commonwealth Cup made last week the stuff of dreams and she’s come out of the race super as well. There was chat about going for the July Cup after Ascot, but we deliberately didn’t enter her for that. We thought backing up for it might be a bit too much for a three-year-old filly after such a big performance.

“I would think that the Flying Five at the Curragh or the Nunthorpe will be likely options, and the Haydock Sprint Cup would be something worth considering too. She obviously relished the quick ground at Ascot, which ought to be harder to find the longer the year goes on. No concrete plans have been made for her yet, but there should be plenty of nice targets to look forward to."