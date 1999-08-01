Epsom Oaks day review and replays

A review of the action from Oaks day at Epsom Downs where Austrian Theory, advised by Value Bet at 9/1, led home a one-two for Charlie Johnston.

Bobsleigh shows downhill speed Bobsleigh (5/1) rattled down the Epsom hill to win the British EBF 40th Anniversary Woodcote Stakes. Relatively slowly into stride, Eve Johnson Houghton's charge came home strongly to pick up the always prominent Balon d'Or inside the final furlong to win a shade cosily. There was an awful start for backers of Haatem with the favourite rearing in the stalls and losing several lengths at the start, he made up ground when switched to the inside rail two from home and ran a fine race to finish third without every laying a glove on the first two. Balon d'Or edged across to the rail in the early stages and was soon left in front as the early pacesetters wider on the track wilted. He stuck to his task but was no match for the late finish of Bobsleigh and Charlie Bishop. The winning time was 1.08.99.

Speaking to Racing TV, Johnson Houghton said: "I think we’ve got a Royal Ascot candidate on our hands - it’s very exciting, isn’t it? "He was doing exactly what we planned. We knew they'd go really fast, just get him balanced and wait until he comes to you and then, I knew he had a good turn of foot but whether he could make up that much ground I wasn't sure but he was pretty impressive I thought. "He's got plenty of boot so he could drop back to five (at Royal Ascot), the Coventry is obviously going to be the hottest race so I don't know but for this group of 20 people in the syndicate it's a fantastic day out for them. They don't pay much money and Ant Bromley and I do a pretty good job buying them for not much money and they're having the times of their lives. "The whole idea is that they're sold at the end of their two-year-old career so we're here to have fun with them. "When I bought him he was really small but he's just grown and grown and thrived - since gelding him actually, it was the best thing I ever did for him - and he's really done well."

Bishop added: "He surprised me how well he.....once I got him out and he levelled up on the rising ground, he came good very quickly and I was anxious I didn't want to be there (too soon), it's a long way home here, especially on an inexperienced two-year-old. So I was able to stick a target on James (Doyle, rider of Balon d'Or) from a furlong down and was always quite confident I had the beating of his horse. "It's lovely fast ground. They've done an amazing job as they always do. "I think the Coventry takes a lot more winning than the Windsor Castle. We'll see how he comes out of this, I imagine he will sharpen up again for having a bit of a rougher race round here. If he comes home and we think he's sharpened up and he's got more speed, the Windsor Castle might be the easier option but if he improves and we think it's worth having a go at the Coventry we will. "Eve's not normally too far wrong when she places them so I'll leave that to her." Richard Hannon, trainer of Haatem, said: “He was the moral winner and I’ll look to take him now to the Coventry or the Superlative, maybe both. “He just reared up when the gates opened, but that’s two-year-olds for you. He was full of running all the way through the race and made up a lot of ground. Still, getting beat because you’re not good enough would have been a lot worse.” Austrian collects Value Lotto win Austrian Theory (7/1) led home stablemate Dutch Decoy in the Racehorse Lotto Handicap to the delight of followers of Value Bet who advised the winner at 9/1. Sent out in front by Joe Fanning, Austrian Theory was shadowed throughout the early stages by the well-backed favourite Fantastic Fox but he had seen off that rival inside the final two furlongs. Dutch Decoy joined the battle before the furlong marker but Austrian Theory wasn't wilting in front having set steady fractions and the challenger couldn't get past his rival and was half a length adrift at the line. Dutch Decoy was almost caught for second by All The King's Men and Orbaan who finished strongly to claim minor honours, relegating Fantastic Fox to fifth.

The delighted trainer, Charlie Johnston said: "There's always that moment when they're battling it out a furlong and a half out that you're thinking they'll soften each other up and something will come swooping down the outside like they can at Epsom but I think from the half furlong marker I knew it was going to be one of the two of them. "Amazing really, I would have sworn between the three and the two that Dutch Decoy had Austrian Theory covered, he is quite a strong travelling horse but, as we'll have said a thousand times before, that Joe has dictated things to a nicety and clearly had more left than even we watching it could realise and he found more in the final furlong. "He didn't come through the spring great and it was a little case of some of our horses.....cold weather, soft ground, April wasn't a great month for us and he just seemed to have turned the corner, ran a lot better at Chester at the weekend and I felt that the conditions of today's race - a mile on a turning track on fast ground - and I didn't think it was the deepest field for the money on offer. My exact words to Dr Jim (Walker, owner) on Saturday, because he's actually in the July Sales, were 'let's be aggressive now, campaign him hard and see if he can prove his worth and he might just have earned himself an exit out of the July Sales.

