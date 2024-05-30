Epsom in a good position ground-wise for start of Derby weekend

Epsom had managed to avoid any heavy rain by Thursday afternoon, and clerk of the course Andrew Cooper is more than content with how his preparations have gone, simply allowing nature to take its course.

There is some light rain forecast ahead of the Betfred Oaks and the Holland Cooper Coronation Cup, but the outlook is promising for Derby day racegoers.

Cooper said at around 5pm on Thursday: “We haven’t seen a lot of rain yet here today. It was a cloudy morning with a few light showers, which gave us about a millimetre, and it actually ended up being quite a pleasant, dry afternoon.

“I think we’ve got some showery rain heading our way this evening, there’s still some potential for that here, so watch this space on that, but I don’t expect it to be thundery heavy or anything like that.

“I’ve left the ground for now at good to soft, which is where we were at first thing this morning, because prior to this morning, we’d basically been dry since Tuesday afternoon.