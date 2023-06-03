Epsom Derby day review and replays

The 2/1 favourite Highland Avenue kept on well and re-asserted in that private battle close home but neither was a match for Regal Reality who was produced from off the pace by Ryan Moore and the eight-year-old responded willingly to record a sixth career success by three quarters of a length.

David Egan switched the latter off the inside on entering the straight and asked Kolsai to go in pursuit of the leading duo but his mount never really quickened as expected and they couldn't get past Highland Avenue despite getting on terms.

Marie's Diamond took the field along in the mile Group Three with Highland Avenue in close attendance and the pair tracked by the well-backed three-year-old Kolsai.

Winning part-owner and race sponsor Fred Done told Racing TV: "He (brother Peter, part-owner) phoned me straight away after the race and said 'bring the readies home for me'. A fabulous day for everybody.

"I don't know how much confidence was in him but Peter said to me before the race 'I think we have some sort of chance there' and I thought you're dreaming. This is your dream to be here on Derby Day and win and Peter is very, very happy about it.

"To me this (the Derby) is the greatest horse race in the world, the Epsom Derby is the best of the best and I'm so proud to be able to do this (sponsor the race). We're here today and I'm loving every second of it."

Regal Reality is trained by Sir Michael Stoute who said: “He’s a grand old horse. He wins one of these nice races every year, let’s hope he can win at least two this year.

“We’ve no plans, we’ll just have to ask him where he wants to go. We try to keep him happy at home as he’s very strong-minded.”

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Highland Avenue, said: “He has run another solid race and that is what he is like. Trip wise, we have come down in trip and as William (Buick) has just said there he is one of those horses that will be bang there in these sort of races. He would probably appreciate going back over 10 furlongs.

“He is a solid old horse. He does a lot of work at home at the moment. He has had an easier day here than he would have had galloping this morning. It would be nice to get another win in him as he has got an engine. When he won the Feilden we were getting excited at one stage with him. He might be one to travel with but we will see.”

Dettori prospers at Epsom

The race didn't go according to plan but Prosperous Voyage (6/4 favourite) still had enough class to win the Princess Elizabeth Stakes under Frankie Dettori.

Dettori was out of luck in the Derby about 4/1 favourite Arrest and it seemed as though his day was about to get worse when Prosperous Voyage was slowly into stride but the pair were able to pick their way through the field and she quickened impressively.

The first four were only separated by a couple of lengths at most but Prosperous Voyage, a Group One winner last season, was good value for more than the winning margin and banished memories of a disappointing seasonal reappearance.

Random Harvest was beaten under a length in second with Astral Beau and Shaara a nose and a head further back respectively.